Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kiara expressed heartbreak over 'Toxic's underwhelming box office results.

Kiara Advani has finally addressed the severe backlash she faced over her intimate scenes with Yash in the action-drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The actor opened up about the controversy on the Koffee With Karan Season 9 couch, where she was also joined by her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra. During the candid conversation, Kiara opened up about the vicious trolling she was subjected to following the release of the romantic track Tabaahi.

Addressing the controversy head-on, she revealed that despite the massive Internet chatter questioning her choices as a married woman, Sidharth remained entirely unbothered and supportive.

'He Has Never Brought It Up'

During the episode, host Karan Johar highlighted the glaring gender bias in the film industry, noting that married male actors rarely face similar moral policing for performing romantic scenes. When asked how Sidharth reacted to the uproar surrounding her on-screen intimacy with the Kannada superstar, Kiara stated that the topic was never even a point of discussion at home.

"He had not cared about it. He has never brought it up. We have never spoken about it. It did not affect him; he was not bothered," the actor said.

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Kiara added that she did not feel the need to issue a public clarification, and pointed out that women in the industry have endured such double standards for decades, citing examples of senior female actors.

"What I must touch upon is when I was seeing what was going on the internet, there was a massive reaction from people who had already started calling it out- the hypocrisy, and I really did not feel the need to even justify," she noted.

Heartbreak Over 'Toxic' Box Office

Apart from this, Kiara also opened up about the underwhelming theatrical response to Toxic. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the highly anticipated gangster drama marked Yash's return after the mammoth success of KGF: Chapter 2. In the film, Kiara plays the character of Nadia alongside Yash, who features in a dual role.

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However, despite a strong opening weekend, the film received mixed reviews and struggled to maintain its box office momentum.

She confessed that the initial reception left her deeply disappointed. "On day one, it is heartbreaking. When it misfired despite it opening to what it did. It was heartbreaking for me that first weekend. I was very low about it."

The film opened to critical reviews and was able to do only a collection of Rs 342.26 crore at the end of its theatrical run.