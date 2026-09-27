Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhansali dined in Mumbai.

A photographer repeatedly shouted for poses, reportedly annoying Kapoor.

Kapoor confronted the photographer, saying, "Bahut bol raha hai tu".

The video went viral, eliciting diverse social media reactions.

Ranbir Kapoor appeared to lose his cool at a photographer during a recent Mumbai outing with Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor was with his Love And War team when a photographer reportedly repeatedly shouted for poses. A video from the outing has now gone viral on social media, drawing reactions from users.

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Ranbir Kapoor Gets Annoyed At Photographer

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The group happily posed for the paparazzi, with Bhansali joining the actors for photographs.

During the photo session, Bhansali initially stepped away from the frame, seemingly allowing the three actors to pose together. Ranbir, however, asked the filmmaker to return and join them for the pictures.

The mood changed as one photographer continued shouting and asking Ranbir to pose with Alia and Vicky. As the actor prepared to leave, he turned towards the photographer and said, “Bahut bol raha hai tu ha.”

Ranbir is so drunk he can't walk without leaning on Alia, even Vicky is holding him from behind pic.twitter.com/M72Sgr3lBp — nysa (@chalkalaana) September 27, 2026

Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Video Draws Reactions

The video has prompted several reactions from social media users, with people sharing different views about the actor’s response.

One user wrote, "Yeh banda Ram ji bana hai."

Another commented, "I don't understand why the people care so much about these drunkards..."

A third user said, "A typical egoistic."

Another wrote, "PR work is exhausting."

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Ranbir Kapoor’s Busy Line-Up

Ranbir Kapoor has several major projects lined up. His Ramayana - Part One is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2026. Meanwhile, Love And War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Ranbir alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is set to arrive in theatres on January 21, 2027.