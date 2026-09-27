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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Bahut Bol Raha Hai Tu': Ranbir Kapoor Snaps At Paps During Outing With Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal | WATCH

'Bahut Bol Raha Hai Tu': Ranbir Kapoor Snaps At Paps During Outing With Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal | WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor appeared annoyed with a photographer during a Mumbai outing with Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhansali dined in Mumbai.
  • A photographer repeatedly shouted for poses, reportedly annoying Kapoor.
  • Kapoor confronted the photographer, saying, "Bahut bol raha hai tu".
  • The video went viral, eliciting diverse social media reactions.

Ranbir Kapoor appeared to lose his cool at a photographer during a recent Mumbai outing with Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor was with his Love And War team when a photographer reportedly repeatedly shouted for poses. A video from the outing has now gone viral on social media, drawing reactions from users.

ALSO READ: Vijay Recalls Karur Stampede One Year After Tragedy Claimed 41 Lives, Calls It ‘A Pain That Doesn’t Fade’

Ranbir Kapoor Gets Annoyed At Photographer

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The group happily posed for the paparazzi, with Bhansali joining the actors for photographs.

During the photo session, Bhansali initially stepped away from the frame, seemingly allowing the three actors to pose together. Ranbir, however, asked the filmmaker to return and join them for the pictures.

The mood changed as one photographer continued shouting and asking Ranbir to pose with Alia and Vicky. As the actor prepared to leave, he turned towards the photographer and said, “Bahut bol raha hai tu ha.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Video Draws Reactions

The video has prompted several reactions from social media users, with people sharing different views about the actor’s response.

One user wrote, "Yeh banda Ram ji bana hai."

Another commented, "I don't understand why the people care so much about these drunkards..."

A third user said, "A typical egoistic."

Another wrote, "PR work is exhausting."

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ravi Kishan Seen In Waterlogged Gorakhpur After Heavy Rain; 'Spain' Remark Resurfaces

Ranbir Kapoor’s Busy Line-Up

Ranbir Kapoor has several major projects lined up. His Ramayana - Part One is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2026. Meanwhile, Love And War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Ranbir alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is set to arrive in theatres on January 21, 2027.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ranbir Kapoor appear annoyed during a recent outing?

Ranbir Kapoor appeared annoyed at a photographer who reportedly repeatedly shouted for poses. This occurred during an outing with Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Who was Ranbir Kapoor with during the recent Mumbai outing?

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted with Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They were reportedly his Love And War team, seen outside a Mumbai restaurant.

What did Ranbir Kapoor say to the photographer?

As he prepared to leave, Ranbir Kapoor turned towards the photographer and said,

What are Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie projects mentioned?

Ranbir Kapoor has 'Ramayana - Part One' scheduled for Diwali 2026. He is also starring in 'Love And War,' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, set to release on January 21, 2027.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Sep 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Vicky Kaushal Viral Video Sanjay Leela Bhansali MUMBAI Love And War
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