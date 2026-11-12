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English NewsNewsIndia‘We Have No Personal Differences’: Sam Pitroda Praises PM Modi, Gets Diwali Wish In Reply

‘We Have No Personal Differences’: Sam Pitroda Praises PM Modi, Gets Diwali Wish In Reply

In an interview with news agency IANS, Pitroda said he respected Modi as a person and had met him along with his wife.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sam Pitroda praised PM Modi as warm and caring.
  • PM Modi wished Pitroda festive greetings in response.
  • Pitroda expressed personal respect, denying any individual differences.
  • Pitroda previously drew criticism for controversial remarks on appearances.

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a warm and caring person and saying the two share no personal differences. Modi responded to Pitroda's remarks by extending Diwali and New Year wishes to him and his wife, Anjana.

In an interview with news agency IANS, Pitroda said he respected Modi as a person and had met him along with his wife.

"He is a Gujarati friend of mine. I respect him as a person. My wife and I have met him. On a personal level, he has been very warm, kind, loving, and caring. He is undoubtedly a good speaker and a very hardworking person, and we get along very well. We have no personal differences," Pitroda said.

‘I Have No Complaints Against Mr Modi’: Pitroda

Pitroda further said he had no personal grievances against Modi and appreciated the affection shown by the Prime Minister.

"As a Gujarati leader, friend, or well-wisher, I have no complaints against Mr. Modi. He has shown me a lot of affection, and I appreciate that. Likewise, I have visited his home in Gujarat several times..." he added.

ALSO READ: 'Firecrackers Purified Air, Killed Insects': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Defends Diwali Practices

PM Modi Responds To Pitroda's Praise

Responding to Pitroda's remarks, Modi extended festive greetings to him and his wife.

"Wishing you, Sam Bhai and Anjana Ben, a very Happy Diwali and Happy New Year. Praying for a happy and healthy year ahead. Jai Jagannath," the Prime Minister wrote.

What Was The Earlier Controversy Between Pitroda And Modi?

Pitroda has criticised Modi on several occasions, triggering political exchanges. One such controversy erupted after Pitroda made remarks about the physical appearance of people from different parts of India.

"People in the east of India look like Chinese, those in the west look like Arabs, those in the north probably look like whites, and those in the south look like Africans," he had said.

Modi responded sharply to the remarks, saying, "I am very angry. Today, one of the prince's uncles used such an insult that it enraged me. People who hold the Constitution in high esteem are insulting the nation's skin."

ALSO READ: Rain To Return To South India After Brief Lull; New BoB System Likely To Become Depression By Nov 15

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Sam Pitroda describe Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally?

Sam Pitroda describes PM Modi as a warm, kind, loving, and caring person. He also acknowledges Modi as a good speaker and a very hardworking individual, stating they have no personal differences.

How did PM Modi respond to Sam Pitroda's recent praise?

Prime Minister Modi responded by extending Diwali and New Year wishes to Sam Pitroda and his wife, Anjana. He prayed for a happy and healthy year ahead for them.

Does Sam Pitroda have personal grievances against Prime Minister Modi?

No, Sam Pitroda stated he has no personal grievances against PM Modi. He appreciates the affection shown by the Prime Minister and mentioned visiting his home in Gujarat several times.

What was a notable past controversy involving Sam Pitroda and PM Modi?

A past controversy arose when Pitroda made remarks comparing the physical appearance of people from different Indian regions to various ethnicities. PM Modi sharply criticized these comments as an insult.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
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Sam Pitroda PM Modi ‘We Have No Personal Differences’ Sam Pitroda Praises PM Modi Diwali Wish
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