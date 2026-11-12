‘We Have No Personal Differences’: Sam Pitroda Praises PM Modi, Gets Diwali Wish In Reply

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sam Pitroda praised PM Modi as warm and caring.

PM Modi wished Pitroda festive greetings in response.

Pitroda expressed personal respect, denying any individual differences.

Pitroda previously drew criticism for controversial remarks on appearances.

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a warm and caring person and saying the two share no personal differences. Modi responded to Pitroda's remarks by extending Diwali and New Year wishes to him and his wife, Anjana.

In an interview with news agency IANS, Pitroda said he respected Modi as a person and had met him along with his wife.

"He is a Gujarati friend of mine. I respect him as a person. My wife and I have met him. On a personal level, he has been very warm, kind, loving, and caring. He is undoubtedly a good speaker and a very hardworking person, and we get along very well. We have no personal differences," Pitroda said.

‘I Have No Complaints Against Mr Modi’: Pitroda

Pitroda further said he had no personal grievances against Modi and appreciated the affection shown by the Prime Minister.

Happy Diwali and Nutan Varsh Abhinandan to you Sam Bhai and to Anjana Ben. Praying for a joyful and healthy year ahead. Jai Jagannath! @sampitroda — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2026

"As a Gujarati leader, friend, or well-wisher, I have no complaints against Mr. Modi. He has shown me a lot of affection, and I appreciate that. Likewise, I have visited his home in Gujarat several times..." he added.

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PM Modi Responds To Pitroda's Praise

Responding to Pitroda's remarks, Modi extended festive greetings to him and his wife.

"Wishing you, Sam Bhai and Anjana Ben, a very Happy Diwali and Happy New Year. Praying for a happy and healthy year ahead. Jai Jagannath," the Prime Minister wrote.

What Was The Earlier Controversy Between Pitroda And Modi?

Pitroda has criticised Modi on several occasions, triggering political exchanges. One such controversy erupted after Pitroda made remarks about the physical appearance of people from different parts of India.

"People in the east of India look like Chinese, those in the west look like Arabs, those in the north probably look like whites, and those in the south look like Africans," he had said.

Modi responded sharply to the remarks, saying, "I am very angry. Today, one of the prince's uncles used such an insult that it enraged me. People who hold the Constitution in high esteem are insulting the nation's skin."

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