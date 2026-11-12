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English NewsEntertainmentSouth CinemaWeekend OTT Watch: Papa Yaar, Gajab Raat And 6 More Netflix Titles To Add To Your Watchlist

Weekend OTT Watch: Papa Yaar, Gajab Raat And 6 More Netflix Titles To Add To Your Watchlist

Looking for something to watch this weekend? Netflix has eight options across comedy, crime, horror and documentaries, featuring Zakir Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Vijay Sethupathi.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
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  • Discover F1's intensity and Veerappan's extensive hunt operations.

Planning a relaxed weekend at home? Netflix has a varied line-up of films, comedy specials and documentaries worth adding to your watchlist. Zakir Khan’s ‘Papa Yaar’ brings laughter and heartfelt moments, while Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Gajab Raat’ offers a crime thriller experience. Viewers can also explore Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Batha’, Sumukhi Suresh’s ‘Homonol’ and the horror-comedy ‘Kijasada Paradise’. If real-life stories and motorsport interest you, ‘The Hunt For Veerappan’ and ‘Formula 1: Drive To Survive’ are also worth considering. Here are eight Netflix titles to check out this weekend.

‘Papa Yaar’

Zakir Khan’s stand-up special ‘Papa Yaar’ revolves around his relationship with his father. The comedian revisits childhood memories and shares amusing anecdotes about family life, growing up and the bond he shares with his father. Blending humour with heartfelt moments, the special offers an entertaining take on family relationships.

वीकेंड पर नहीं होंगे बोर, Netflix पर कॉमेडी, ड्रामा और सस्पेंस का मिलेगा डोज

‘Homonol’

Comedy fans can add Sumukhi Suresh’s stand-up special ‘Homonol’ to their watchlist. The comedian explores different aspects of women’s lives, including singlehood, dating, relationships with parents, marriage and motherhood. Her observations turn everyday experiences into relatable comic moments.

Also Read: Jailer 2 OTT Release: Rajinikanth's Blockbuster Now Streaming On Prime Video, Check Details

‘Gajab Raat’

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, ‘Gajab Raat’ is a crime thriller centred on a police officer whose life takes an unexpected turn after he helps an injured girl. His decision draws him into a larger conspiracy involving several hidden secrets. The film also features Divya Dutta, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

वीकेंड पर नहीं होंगे बोर, Netflix पर कॉमेडी, ड्रामा और सस्पेंस का मिलेगा डोज

‘Batha’

Vijay Sethupathi headlines the Tamil film ‘Batha’, set in 1986 Madras. The story follows an eight-year-old boy who accidentally locks a dangerous gangster inside a school toilet. An unusual friendship develops between the two, eventually changing their lives. The film brings together humour, drama and an unexpected bond between its central characters.

वीकेंड पर नहीं होंगे बोर, Netflix पर कॉमेडी, ड्रामा और सस्पेंस का मिलेगा डोज

‘Dhoomketu’

If you are in the mood for a comedy with an unusual premise, the Malayalam film ‘Dhoomketu’ is worth considering. It follows Kuttan, who finds himself trapped in a time loop on his wedding day. As he repeatedly experiences the same events and dreams about his death, he tries to make sense of the strange situation.

वीकेंड पर नहीं होंगे बोर, Netflix पर कॉमेडी, ड्रामा और सस्पेंस का मिलेगा डोज

Also Read: Jackie Shroff Maintains Silence When Asked About Son Tiger's Firing Incident At 'Kaali Kheti' Trailer Launch

‘Kijasada Paradise’

The Thai horror-comedy ‘Kijasada Paradise’ follows a group of friends who visit an old water park to play hide-and-seek. Their outing takes a frightening turn when one of them suddenly disappears. The remaining friends are then faced with a terrifying challenge. The film combines elements of horror and comedy.

‘Formula 1: Drive To Survive’

For motorsport enthusiasts, ‘Formula 1: Drive To Survive’ offers a behind-the-scenes look at the world of Formula 1. The documentary series follows drivers, team managers and team owners as they navigate rivalries, pressure and the pursuit of victory. It also offers a glimpse into the challenges and decisions that shape the racing season.

वीकेंड पर नहीं होंगे बोर, Netflix पर कॉमेडी, ड्रामा और सस्पेंस का मिलेगा डोज

‘The Hunt For Veerappan’

‘The Hunt For Veerappan’ is a documentary series centred on the crimes of the notorious sandalwood smuggler and bandit Veerappan. It traces his criminal activities, his conflict with the police and the extensive operation launched to capture him. The series explores a search operation that continued for nearly two decades.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is 'Batha' about, starring Vijay Sethupathi?

'Batha' is a Tamil film set in 1986 Madras, where an eight-year-old boy accidentally locks a gangster in a toilet. An unusual friendship forms between them, changing their lives.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netflix The Hunt For Veerappan Papa Yaar Gajab Raat Netflix Weekend Watchlist
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