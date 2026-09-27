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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVijay Recalls Karur Stampede One Year After Tragedy Claimed 41 Lives, Calls It ‘A Pain That Doesn’t Fade’

Vijay Recalls Karur Stampede One Year After Tragedy Claimed 41 Lives, Calls It ‘A Pain That Doesn’t Fade’

Vijay remembers the Karur stampede one year after the tragedy that claimed 41 lives, recalling the pain and loss of September 27, 2025.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 2025 Karur rally stampede killed 41, injured many.
  • Actor Vijay remembered the stampede on its anniversary.
  • Tragedy prompted legal questions, CBI investigation and compensation.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has remembered the Karur stampede on the first anniversary of the tragedy that claimed 41 lives and left more than 100 people injured. The crowd crush took place on September 27, 2025, during a political rally organised by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at Velusamypuram in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district.

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Vijay Remembers Karur Stampede

As the tragedy completes one year, Vijay took to social media to recall the events of September 27, 2025. Remembering the day and those who lost their lives, he wrote, "Last year. This same day. That is, September 27, 2025.A day in my lifetime, in the lives of our Karur relatives, in the hearts of our Tamil Nadu kin, a wound that does not heal, a pain that does not fade, a sorrowful event that took place."

The remembrance comes a year after the TVK campaign rally turned into a deadly crowd crush. The incident left families grieving and brought the safety and management of large political gatherings under intense scrutiny.

Tamil Nadu's CM added, "We stand bearing an unspeakable grief, ourselves and our Karur relatives, along with the kin of the Tamil Nadu Victory Association. To us, grieving the loss of the relations we carried in our hearts, we ourselves will be comfort, support, and refuge."

What Happened At The Karur Rally

Supporters of Vijay's TVK had started gathering at Velusamypuram from the morning of September 27, 2025. Many had travelled to the venue hoping to see the actor-turned-politician, with families also bringing children to the rally.

Vijay arrived in the evening, after which the crowd moved towards his campaign vehicle. The gathering became heavily congested, causing several people to fall and become trapped beneath others.

Members of the public and police personnel tried to pull people out and transport the injured to hospitals. Despite the rescue efforts, the political gathering ended in a major tragedy, with 41 people losing their lives and more than 100 suffering injuries. The victims included children. The Supreme Court's record also places the crowd crush at around 7.30 pm.

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Karur Stampede Led To Legal And Political Questions

The deaths quickly turned the organisation and safety arrangements surrounding the rally into a major legal and political issue. Questions were raised about the venue, the size and movement of the crowd, and the arrangements made to manage the gathering.

The incident also led to legal proceedings. The Supreme Court subsequently directed that the investigation be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while noting the need for a fair and impartial investigation.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to each bereaved family, while TVK announced an additional compensation of Rs 20 lakh.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Karur stampede?

The Karur stampede was a crowd crush that occurred during a political rally organised by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu. It tragically claimed 41 lives and left over 100 people injured.

When and where did the Karur stampede take place?

The stampede occurred on September 27, 2025, at Velusamypuram in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district. It took place during a political rally organised by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

What caused the crowd crush at the rally?

The crowd became heavily congested when attendees moved towards actor-turned-politician Vijay's campaign vehicle. This caused several people to fall and become trapped beneath others.

What were the consequences of the Karur stampede?

The incident raised legal and political questions about rally safety and led to a CBI investigation directed by the Supreme Court. The Tamil Nadu government and TVK also announced compensation for victims' families.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Sep 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Thalapathy Vijay Vijay Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Tamil NAdu TVK Karur Stampede Karur Tragedy
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