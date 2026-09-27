Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 2025 Karur rally stampede killed 41, injured many.

Actor Vijay remembered the stampede on its anniversary.

Tragedy prompted legal questions, CBI investigation and compensation.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has remembered the Karur stampede on the first anniversary of the tragedy that claimed 41 lives and left more than 100 people injured. The crowd crush took place on September 27, 2025, during a political rally organised by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at Velusamypuram in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district.

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Vijay Remembers Karur Stampede

As the tragedy completes one year, Vijay took to social media to recall the events of September 27, 2025. Remembering the day and those who lost their lives, he wrote, "Last year. This same day. That is, September 27, 2025.A day in my lifetime, in the lives of our Karur relatives, in the hearts of our Tamil Nadu kin, a wound that does not heal, a pain that does not fade, a sorrowful event that took place."

The remembrance comes a year after the TVK campaign rally turned into a deadly crowd crush. The incident left families grieving and brought the safety and management of large political gatherings under intense scrutiny.

Tamil Nadu's CM added, "We stand bearing an unspeakable grief, ourselves and our Karur relatives, along with the kin of the Tamil Nadu Victory Association. To us, grieving the loss of the relations we carried in our hearts, we ourselves will be comfort, support, and refuge."

என் நெஞ்சில் குடியிருக்கும் அனைவருக்கும் வணக்கம்.



கடந்த வருடம்.

இதே நாள்.

அதாவது 2025 செப்டம்பர் 27.



என் வாழ்நாளில், நம் கரூர் சொந்தங்களின் வாழ்வில், நம் தமிழ்நாட்டு உறவுகளின் மனத்தில் ஆறாத ரணமாக, தீராத வலியாக, வேதனையான நிகழ்வு நடந்த நாள்.



சொல்ல முடியாத சோகத்தைச் சுமந்து… — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) September 27, 2026

What Happened At The Karur Rally

Supporters of Vijay's TVK had started gathering at Velusamypuram from the morning of September 27, 2025. Many had travelled to the venue hoping to see the actor-turned-politician, with families also bringing children to the rally.

Vijay arrived in the evening, after which the crowd moved towards his campaign vehicle. The gathering became heavily congested, causing several people to fall and become trapped beneath others.

Members of the public and police personnel tried to pull people out and transport the injured to hospitals. Despite the rescue efforts, the political gathering ended in a major tragedy, with 41 people losing their lives and more than 100 suffering injuries. The victims included children. The Supreme Court's record also places the crowd crush at around 7.30 pm.

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Karur Stampede Led To Legal And Political Questions

The deaths quickly turned the organisation and safety arrangements surrounding the rally into a major legal and political issue. Questions were raised about the venue, the size and movement of the crowd, and the arrangements made to manage the gathering.

The incident also led to legal proceedings. The Supreme Court subsequently directed that the investigation be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while noting the need for a fair and impartial investigation.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to each bereaved family, while TVK announced an additional compensation of Rs 20 lakh.