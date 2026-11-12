Delhi Gets Its Longest Chhath Ghat At 11 Km, 1,482 Sites To Host Puja This Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi inaugurated longest 11km Chhath Ghat along Munak Canal.

New ghat offers stairs, treated water, facilities for devotee convenience.

Delhi government prepared 1,482 Chhath Ghats for devotees' safety.

CM ensured timely preparations for November 13-16 Chhath festival.

Delhi is gearing up for Chhath Puja with the inauguration of its longest Chhath Ghat, stretching nearly 11 kilometres along the Munak Canal. BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the facility on Thursday, as the government stepped up preparations for the four-day festival.

The newly developed ghat is intended to provide better facilities to devotees, particularly the large Purvanchal community living in the national capital. The project also aims to give a fresh look to a stretch of Munak Canal that was earlier covered with garbage and debris.

Delhi's Longest Chhath Ghat Gets New Facilities

The nearly 11-km-long ghat has been developed with pucca stairs and cemented pathways on both sides to help devotees perform rituals and offer Arghya to the Sun without difficulty.

The Delhi government has also made arrangements to ensure the availability of clean water during the festival. Water will be treated at the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant before being released into the Munak Canal, ensuring a continuous flow during Chhath Puja.

Other facilities being developed at the site include changing rooms, toilets, lighting, tents, CCTV cameras, seating arrangements and green spaces.

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Delhi To Have 1,482 Chhath Ghats This Year

Preparations are underway across the capital, with the Delhi government planning to set up a total of 1,482 Chhath ghats this year.

These include 81 permanent ghats at 53 locations, 1,372 temporary ghats across 914 locations and 29 ghats along the Yamuna. The government has deployed 74 agencies for the arrangements, with 155 works allocated.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to complete the preparations within the stipulated time. She has also instructed them to ensure that large and medium-sized ghats have covered tents to protect devotees from the cold, along with changing rooms and toilets for women.

Adequate lighting and CCTV surveillance have also been emphasised as part of the security arrangements. Officials have been asked to ensure regular cleaning of the ghats and their surrounding areas.

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Chhath Puja 2026: Key Dates And Rituals

Chhath Mahaparva will be observed over four days, from November 13 to November 16. Devotees will offer Arghya to the setting Sun on November 15, followed by the concluding rituals on the morning of November 16, when they will offer Arghya to the rising Sun.

The Delhi government has said that extensive arrangements have been made across the capital to provide devotees with better facilities and a safe environment for the festival.