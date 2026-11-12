Special Parliament Session Soon? PM Modi Govt Eyes 850 Lok Sabha Seats, Women's Quota Bill

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government may convene special session for women's reservation.

Bill proposes 33% reservation; Lok Sabha seats would expand.

Government confident of bill passage; previous attempt failed.

Congress criticizes prorogation delay, demands all-party delimitation talks.

The Modi government may convene a special session of Parliament to pass a Constitutional Amendment Bill aimed at implementing women's reservation. The proposed legislation seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the current 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation, paving the way for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.

According to news agency PTI, government sources said the Centre was confident of securing the required numbers to pass the bill. The government expects it to clear the Lok Sabha by a margin of 15 to 18 votes. However, the sources did not disclose the proposed dates or duration of the special session.

Two-Thirds Majority Required To Pass Bill

A Constitutional Amendment Bill requires the support of a two-thirds majority, or 361 MPs, in the Lok Sabha. Three seats are currently vacant in the 543-member House.

The government had attempted to pass the Constitutional Amendment Bill on April 17 during the Budget Session but failed to secure the required numbers in the Lok Sabha.

The proposed amendment seeks to expand the Lok Sabha's strength to a maximum of 850 seats through delimitation.

Why Can Parliament Be Convened At Short Notice?

The possibility of convening Parliament at short notice remains open as a formal prorogation of the Monsoon Session has not yet been announced. The session was adjourned sine die on August 13 and has now remained without prorogation for 91 days, surpassing the previous record of 87 days set in 2008.

A minimum notice of two days is required to extend a sitting within the current session, while calling a fresh session requires at least 14 days' notice.

The government's decision not to prorogue the Monsoon Session had triggered speculation that Parliament could reconvene or hold a special sitting to consider the proposed amendments.

Government's Delimitation Plan And 2029 Target

The government proposes to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats in every state by 50 per cent to address concerns raised by southern states.

It aims to implement the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary elections. The latest draft, based on the previous bill, proposes to retain the existing ratio of seats among states as determined by the 1971 Census.

Congress Questions Delay In Proroguing Parliament

The Congress has been vocal in its criticism of the government's decision to keep the Monsoon Session without formal prorogation.

On November 9, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said Parliament had remained adjourned sine die for 88 days without being prorogued.

Ramesh said, "A new record has been set today. This record has been set to give the Union Home Minister time to somehow muster a 'dubious' two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to pass the dangerous and disastrous Delimitation Bill. The opposition unity that defeated his nefarious designs on April 17, 2026, will come in handy once again if he repeats his familiar 'bulldozer' tactics."

He also said Congress president had written to the Prime Minister four times in the past six months, seeking an all-party meeting on delimitation before any legislation was introduced.

"The Congress president has written to the Prime Minister four times in the past six months, urging him to convene an all-party meeting on delimitation so that all proposals can be discussed transparently and in detail before introducing any legislation. The Prime Minister has flatly refused to do so," Ramesh said.