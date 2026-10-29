Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bigg Boss 20 promo shows Gullu, Yung DSA fight.

Physical altercation occurred during a house captaincy task.

Viewers demand Gullu's eviction, citing past disciplinary actions.

Official confirmation of Gullu's eviction remains unconfirmed by makers.

A new promo for Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 sparked a wave of reactions online after contestants Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar, and Yung DSA were seen getting into a physical altercation. Following the clip's circulation on social media, several viewers demanded Gullu's eviction, drawing comparisons with Nakul Dhull’s elimination after a physical fight. However, there has been no official confirmation of Gullu’s eviction.

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Captaincy Task Triggers Clash Between Gullu And Yung DSA

In the latest episode, house captain Mahhi Vij lost her place in the captaincy race after six contestants voted against her. She was later appointed sanchalak for the upcoming task.

As the contestants competed to gain an advantage, tensions rose between Gullu and Yung DSA. The task required housemates to fit inside a designated shaped board, with anyone left outside or pulled out facing elimination from the task.

The promo shows Scout pulling Gullu out of the board. Yung DSA then remarks, “Bail buddhi ko ek number kheecha hai.” The disagreement escalates, with Gullu and Yung DSA seen shoving each other.

The footage has fuelled speculation about possible disciplinary action, particularly after Nakul Dhull’s earlier elimination following a physical confrontation.

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Social Media Users Demand Gullu's Eviction

After the promo surfaced, several viewers took to social media to call for Gullu’s removal from the show. Some accused him of initiating the physical confrontation, while others compared the incident with Nakul Dhull’s exit.

One user wrote, “After Nakul Dhull now Gullu evicted from the show after fight with Yung DSA. Biggboss gave instant karma to gullu."

After NakulDhull now Gullu evicted from the show after fight with Yung DSA . Biggboss gave instant karma to ullu gullu . #biggboss20 #NakulDhull #GulluGang #YungDSA #Muzammilthakur #QaziTouqueer #SalmanKhan𓃵 #aligarh #biggbossupdate https://t.co/8VYfQXmwpN — Biggboss 20 👁️ (@Muzzammilthakur) October 28, 2026

Another commented, “Gullu must be evicted for intentionally provoking and charging at Yung! Physical aggression shouldn't be ignored or excused.”

A third user claimed, “ Gullu aka Kushan Tanwar has been evicted from Bigg Boss house 99% confirmed.”

Another viewer wrote, “Yung cooked joker ullu but when he lost the verbal battle, he started physical violence. Evict Gullu right now, he did the same thing that nakul did.”

One more user alleged that the confrontation was planned, writing, “This physical fight was definately pre-planned by Gullu...Evict Gullu!!!”

Despite the growing calls for action, these remain social media reactions and speculation. The promo does not confirm that Gullu has been evicted, and the show's makers have yet to announce any decision regarding the altercation.