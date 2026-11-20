Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi recorded its season's coldest morning at 10.6°C.

Morning temperatures dipped to 10.5°C, signaling winter's onset.

Delhi's air quality remained 'poor', with AQI at 270.

Several areas reported 'very poor' AQI, Siri Fort highest.

Delhi witnessed a sharp dip in morning temperatures on November 20, with the mercury at the Safdarjung weather station falling to 10.5 degrees Celsius. This was the second-lowest minimum temperature recorded on November 20 in the past five years, with the only lower reading being 9.6 degrees Celsius in 2022.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature at Safdarjung was 1.8 degrees below the seasonal average. A similar reading of 10.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Aya Nagar, where the temperature was 2.2 degrees below normal.

Other weather stations across the national capital also recorded relatively low morning temperatures. Palam registered a minimum of 10.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Lodhi Road at 11.1 degrees and Ridge at 13.1 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Maximum Temperature Stays Below 29°C

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 28.1 degrees Celsius. Lodhi Road registered 28.2 degrees, while the maximum temperature stood at 27.4 degrees at Ridge, 27 degrees at Aya Nagar and 25 degrees Celsius at Palam.

No rainfall was recorded at any of Delhi's five weather stations.

The latest readings indicate that winter conditions are beginning to set in across the capital, with minimum temperatures dipping to around 10 degrees Celsius at some locations.

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Delhi had earlier experienced its coldest morning of the season so far on Thursday, with the minimum temperature falling to 10.6 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. The reading was 1.7 degrees below the seasonal average.

The maximum temperature is likely to reach 26 degrees Celsius, while shallow fog is expected during the day, the weather department said.

Delhi Air Quality Remains In Poor Category

Despite the dip in temperature, Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the 'poor' category, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 270, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). While the citywide reading remained below the 'very poor' threshold, several monitoring stations reported pollution levels above 300.

PM2.5 was the dominant pollutant across the national capital, CPCB data recorded at 7:05 AM showed.

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Siri Fort Records Highest AQI Among Listed Stations

Siri Fort reported the highest AQI among the monitoring stations mentioned in the CPCB data, at 348. JNU recorded 338, while Pusa registered 337.

Chandni Chowk and Burari Crossing both reported an AQI of 331. Other locations in the 'very poor' category included ITO at 322, Jahangirpuri at 311, Punjabi Bagh at 309 and North Campus at 308.

Meanwhile, RK Puram recorded an AQI of 259 and Anand Vihar reported 267, with both locations falling in the 'poor' category.

Under the CPCB's classification, an AQI reading between 0 and 50 is categorised as 'good', 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'very poor' and 401-500 as 'severe'.