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The leaders of the United States, Russia and China signed a joint “peace declaration” at an unprecedented trilateral summit on Thursday, agreeing that nuclear war must never be fought. However, the high-profile meeting ended without any concrete commitment to the arms control negotiations that US President Donald Trump has long advocated.

The declaration, signed by Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, marked the culmination of Trump's three-day diplomatic tour of Asia.

What Trump, Xi And Putin Agreed On

The joint declaration outlined areas of agreement among the three nuclear powers, including the need to prevent nuclear conflict, expand petroleum production and reform international institutions.

The leaders reiterated that “nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought”. They also expressed their intention to increase petroleum production and supply, as per reports.

On international governance, the declaration said the three countries were “committed to reform the UN” to make it more effective in addressing global challenges.

The statement also raised concerns about the immunity enjoyed by government officials, noting that “they agreed that the International Criminal Court and other similar institutions must not abuse their jurisdiction”.

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Trump Calls China Visit ‘Great And Highly Consequential’

Trump described his diplomatic engagements in China as a major success while travelling back to Washington aboard Air Force One.

In a social media post, he called the visit “a great and highly consequential trip” and announced that he would address the media at a White House news conference on Friday.

During the visit, Trump held separate meetings with Putin and Xi. His meeting with the Russian president was their first since August 2025, with Trump warmly greeting Putin as his “friend”.

He also described his relationship with Xi as “very special” following their separate conversation.

Xi And Putin Highlight Their Priorities

Despite the cordial atmosphere, the three leaders approached the summit with different diplomatic priorities.

Xi, in his opening remarks, emphasised the importance of cooperation among major global powers, saying that “positive interaction among major powers is not a matter of choice, but a mandatory requirement”.

Putin, meanwhile, stressed the shared interest in bringing the Ukraine war to an end. He also indicated that food and energy security would feature in the discussions.

Ukraine War Remains A Challenge For Beijing

China's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to be a key diplomatic consideration. Beijing has maintained that it is neutral since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

It has rejected allegations from Ukraine and its Western allies that it has indirectly supported Moscow by supplying dual-use technology that could be used by the Russian military.

China has repeatedly advocated negotiations and a political settlement without directly condemning Russia's military action.

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Trump Calls For Nuclear Cooperation

In his closing remarks, Trump said the leaders of the three major powers had a “special responsibility” to maintain constructive communication despite their differences.

“Too often past leaders have avoided talking to nations with whom they had disagreements,” he said, adding: “We feel the opposite.”

Pointing to their nuclear capabilities, Trump argued that the three countries were “uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth”.

He also stressed the need for cooperation to “combat the threat of nuclear proliferation in other countries around the world”, adding: “That’s what we’re doing in Iran.”