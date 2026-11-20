Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Successful theatrical run resulted in a profitable venture, sequel greenlit.

Following a successful theatrical run earlier this year, Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s gripping folklore fantasy thriller, The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, is officially gearing up for its highly anticipated digital premiere. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Deepak Kumar Mishra, the supernatural drama garnered massive praise during its cinema run, notably making headlines for featuring Bollywood’s very first musical number dedicated entirely to Chhath Puja.

For audiences and fans who missed catching the mystical adventure on the big screen, the makers have now officially announced the film's exact OTT release date and streaming platform.

'The Vvaan' OTT Release

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has officially confirmed that The Vvaan: Force of the Forest will begin streaming on its platform starting Friday, November 20, arriving nearly two months after its initial theatrical debut on September 25.

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Jointly backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF) - marking TVF’s ambitious entry into feature film production - the movie paired Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia together on screen for the very first time. Alongside the lead pair, the project boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, and Anup Soni in pivotal roles.

Plot And Box Office Performance

Set deeply against the atmospheric backdrop of Indian folklore, The Vvaan revolves around a mysterious jungle and the ancient supernatural forces guarding it. Sidharth Malhotra essays the central character, a man who finds himself entangled in a dangerous web of age-old beliefs, hidden secrets, and unexplained paranormal occurrences while navigating the dense forest.

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At the domestic box office, the film delivered a much-needed commercial respite for Sidharth Malhotra following a string of underperforming releases. Despite facing stiff theatrical competition from Ajay Devgn's Drishyam The Conclusion, the thriller emerged as a profitable venture, collecting Rs 70.35 crore net in India and Rs 91.49 crore gross worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Buoyed by the encouraging audience reception, the makers have also officially greenlit a sequel, though the cast for the second instalment remains under wraps.