Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shashi Tharoor hosts Discovery's docuseries 'Itihasa: Ramayana Beyond Borders'.

Series explores Ramayana's cultural impact across various Asian nations.

Four-part show premieres December 7, 2026, on Discovery and Discovery+.

Politician and author Shashi Tharoor is set to take on a new role as a television host with Discovery's upcoming docuseries, Itihasa: Ramayana Beyond Borders. The four-part series will explore how the ancient Indian epic travelled across Asia, influencing cultures and societies over several centuries. It is scheduled to premiere in India on December 7, 2026.

The makers have also released the series' promotional video, offering an early glimpse into the journey that the show will document.

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Shashi Tharoor On Hosting 'Itihasa: Ramayana Beyond Borders'

Speaking about his association with the project, Dr Shashi Tharoor said, “In addition to its obvious religious significance, the Ramayana has always held my literary interest, as a story that has travelled across centuries and cultures. I have spent years encountering and reading about its many tellings, each of which reveals something about the society that shaped it."

He added, "So, when Discovery approached me to host a series racing the epic's journey across Asia, it was an easy choice, since I have long believed that its richness and cultural reach deserve wider recognition. Discovery has a distinctive ability to bring history and culture to a large audience, and I am delighted to be associated with a series that takes this exploration across borders,"

'Itihasa' To Trace Ramayana's Journey Across Asian Countries

Across its four episodes, the docuseries will follow the stories of some of the Ramayana's central characters, including Rama, Sita, Hanuman and Ravana. It will examine how the epic travelled through Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia, taking on different cultural forms along the way.

The series has been co-directed by Sujata Kulshreshtha and Abhimanyu Tewari of Wide Angle Films.

'Itihasa: Ramayana Beyond Borders' Release Date, Time And Languages

Hosted by Shashi Tharoor, Itihasa: Ramayana Beyond Borders will premiere on December 7, 2026, at 9 pm on Discovery and Discovery+.

The four-part series will release one episode every week. Viewers will be able to watch it in several languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam and Kannada.

(With inputs from IANS)