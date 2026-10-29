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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'That Shame I Will Always Carry': Janhvi Kapoor Admits 'Peddi' Objectified Her Character, Says It Weighs On Her Conscience

'That Shame I Will Always Carry': Janhvi Kapoor Admits 'Peddi' Objectified Her Character, Says It Weighs On Her Conscience

Janhvi Kapoor says she could have done more to challenge the objectification of her character in Peddi and reflects on the controversy on Koffee With Karan Season 9.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Janhvi Kapoor discussed 'Peddi' portrayal controversy, taking partial responsibility.
  • She admitted film's extreme objectification, societal impact on women.
  • Kapoor cited limited script access, regretted not leveraging her privilege.
  • Director later apologized; controversial 'Peddi' scenes were edited/removed.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has acknowledged that she could have done more to challenge the portrayal of her character in Peddi, taking responsibility for her part in the controversy over its alleged objectification. Speaking on Koffee With Karan Season 9 alongside Varun Dhawan, the actress discussed the criticism surrounding Achiyamma, her character in the sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana and starring Ram Charan.

Host Karan Johar asked Janhvi about the backlash, prompting her to reflect on the film's portrayal of women and the responsibility she believes she should have taken.

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Janhvi Kapoor Says ‘Peddi’ Controversy Weighs On Her Conscience

Janhvi admitted that the way her character was presented could have had a negative impact on society, particularly in how women are portrayed. She also agreed with criticism that the film involved extreme objectification and questioned whether its narrative appeared to propagate sexual assault.

“…It weighs heavily on my conscience the sort of negative impact a narrative like that can have our society. Specific to my gender. That shame I will always carry with me. Could I have done more? Could I have been more vigilant? 100% yes. Was it problematic, was it extreme objectification? Did it even propagate sexual assault narratively? Yes. But the only thing I can do is ensure that it doesn’t happen again,” she said.

The actress also explained that actors do not always have access to a fully bound script or detailed information about camera angles before filming. She said she had tried to address concerns as more details became available, while acknowledging the influence directors have over how scenes are shot.

“And yaa I don’t like saying this because it sounds like i am shifting blame but its like you listen to the director and what he says. I was navigating how to make things less problematic as and when information was becoming available to me because you know this, I can just say that very rarely is there a bound script. And very rarely in those scripts do you see where the camera angles are. In the south, very rarely there is a bound script. very rarely do u see where the camera angles are,” she added.

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Actress Says She Should Have Used Her Privilege

Janhvi further acknowledged that her position in the film industry gave her an opportunity to speak up, which she believes she should have used more effectively.

“But having said that, I need to also take responsibility for my half of it. I do come from a place of privilege. I should have taken advantage of that because I’m going to get the sh** for being privileged anyway. So I might as well have leveraged it.”

The controversy surrounding Peddi arose after viewers criticised the presentation of Achiyamma, arguing that it placed excessive emphasis on her sexuality. Some also questioned whether certain scenes appeared to promote or normalise sexual assault.

Director Buchi Babu Sana later issued a public apology, saying the team had not intended to disrespect or objectify women. The scenes that attracted criticism were also removed or edited in the film's theatrical version.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Janhvi Kapoor discussing the controversy around her character in 'Peddi'?

She is acknowledging criticism regarding her character Achiyamma's alleged objectification and potential narrative propagation of sexual assault in the film.

How does Janhvi Kapoor feel about the character in 'Peddi'?

She admits the portrayal was problematic and regrets its negative societal impact, especially on women. She feels shame and believes she should have been more vigilant and leveraged her privilege.

Does Janhvi Kapoor take responsibility for her character's portrayal in 'Peddi'?

Yes, she acknowledged she should have done more to challenge it, regretting not using her privilege. She accepts her share of responsibility despite challenges like not always having full script details.

How did the director apologise?

Director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology, stating there was no intent to disrespect women. The scenes that drew criticism were subsequently removed or edited in the film's theatrical release.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Karan Johar Varun Dhawan Ram CHaran Peddi Peddi Controversy Koffee With Karan Season 9
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