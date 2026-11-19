Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The playful, sarcastic discussion sparked significant online speculation.

A conversation between Kanika Mann and Love Gill in the Bigg Boss 20 house has caught viewers’ attention, with fans trying to decode their repeated references to someone named “Saniya”. The two contestants were seen sitting in the garden area, discussing how someone who entered the show five to six weeks ago might be watching the current game from outside. Their remarks included sarcastic references to “nachane” everyone and the reaction, “Wah beta wah”. Social media users believe the conversation could be an indirect reference to Kaashvi, ScoutOP’s fiancée, who had previously appeared on the show.

Kanika, Love Discuss ‘Saniya’

During their conversation, Kanika and Love repeatedly mentioned “Saniya” while discussing someone who had entered the show around five to six weeks ago. Kanika began by saying, “Saniya ko aaye paanch-chhe hafte ho gaye hain” (It has been five to six weeks since Saniya came). She then added, “Haan, main is baar koi ‘chhe’ nahi bolna chahti… Saniya…” (Yes, I don't want to say any “six” this time… Saniya…).

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Continuing the discussion, they mentioned that a question had been on someone's mind since Saniya's arrival. They speculated that she might be waiting for the next four weeks to pass so that she could return and get her questions answered. Kanika and Love also wondered whether she was watching the developments inside the house and thinking, “Mere bina chal raha hai ya nahi?” (Is everything going on without me?).

They further suggested that Saniya must be keeping an eye on the contestants from outside. Referring to the current developments, they said, “Aajkal toh Saniya ko clearly dikh raha hoga” (These days, Saniya must be able to see everything clearly). The two then imagined her reaction, adding, “Toh Saniya bol rahi hogi, ‘Wah beta wah!’” (Saniya must be saying, “Wow, well done!”).

‘Sabko Nachane Wale Tareeke’

The conversation then shifted towards the contestant's gameplay. Kanika and Love suggested that Saniya was intelligent, educated and experienced enough to understand the strategies unfolding inside the house. They said, “Saniya bhi samajhdaar hai, padhi-likhi hai, kheli-khilayi hai. Usse bhi sab samajh aa raha hoga” (Saniya is intelligent, educated and experienced. She must be understanding everything as well).

They also recalled that Saniya had previously expressed her liking for another contestant's way of playing the game. Referring to this, they said, “Saniya bol ke bhi gayi thi ki usko doosri Saniya ke khelne ke tareeke pasand aa rahe hain” (Saniya had also said before leaving that she liked the way the other Saniya was playing the game).

Explaining what they meant, Kanika and Love referred to the contestant's ability to influence others inside the house. They remarked, “Sabko nachane wale tareeke pasand aa rahe hain” (She likes the way she makes everyone dance to her tunes). They further recalled her specific comment, “Jaise sabko nacha rahi hai, mujhe pasand aa rahi hai” (I like the way she is making everyone dance to her tunes). Concluding the discussion, they suggested that Saniya must be able to understand the entire game from outside, saying, “Toh Saniya ko bhi poora samajh aa raha hai” (So Saniya must be understanding everything as well).

The two were seen laughing and making gestures throughout the conversation, giving their remarks a playful yet sarcastic tone.

Never expected this from Kanika. Love just wants to show attitude to Kashvi and nothing else. Shame on both of them #ScoutOP #BB20 #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/dxeKVRDWjf — #Bigboss_Tak 👁 (@sdhtkdhs) November 19, 2026

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Why Are Fans Linking It To Kaashvi?

The conversation has led to speculation among viewers about the identity of the person being referred to as “Saniya”.

According to social media discussions, the name is being interpreted as a code for Kaashvi, ScoutOP’s fiancée, who had appeared on Bigg Boss 20 during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode several weeks earlier.

Viewers are also debating whether the remarks are connected to the ongoing dynamics involving ScoutOP, Love Gill and Kaashvi. However, neither Kanika nor Love explicitly names Kaashvi in the conversation, and the alleged codeword connection remains an interpretation by viewers.

The clip has consequently drawn attention for its indirect references, playful taunts and the possibility that the contestants were discussing developments outside the house.