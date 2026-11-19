Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ankita felt alone as Vicky focused on the game.

Vicky focused on game.

Bigg Boss experience eventually strengthened their bond, reduced fights.

Actress Ankita Lokhande has opened up about the emotional strain her relationship with husband Vicky Jain faced during their time on Bigg Boss. Looking back at their experience on the reality show, she recalled feeling alone while Vicky was focused on the competition. The couple also spoke about their past disagreements and how the experience eventually helped them understand each other better.

The two recently appeared together on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's show Double Date, where they reflected on their relationship, the challenges they faced inside the Bigg Boss house and the changes that followed.

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Ankita Lokhande Says Her Fights With Vicky Jain Have Reduced After 'Bigg Boss'

Ankita said that disagreements between the couple have become far less frequent. She believes their time on the reality show helped them understand each other's perspectives and strengthened their bond.

She said, “Pehle ladayi bohat hoti thi, ab nahi hoti. Pehle shayad samajhne mein bohat problem hoti thi, lekin Bigg Boss ke baad zyada understanding aa gayi hai.” [Earlier, we used to fight a lot, but that doesn't happen anymore. Perhaps we had difficulty understanding each other, but after Bigg Boss, our understanding has improved.]

Ankita also revealed that the makers had approached her for the show several times, but she had turned down the offers. Since both she and Vicky enjoyed reality television, she eventually agreed to participate on the condition that he joined her.

Recalling their plans before entering the house, Vicky said they had discussed how they would approach the game. However, things unfolded differently once they became contestants, and he found himself getting caught up in the competition.

Ankita shared, “Mujhe har saal Bigg Boss wale bulate they, but I always declined. But me and Vicky both are big fans of reality shows. When they came back again, I said I will come but only with Vicky, so makers said yes. Before going there, we decided ki hum ye karenge, wo karenge, but wahan jaate hi main player ban gaya.” [The Bigg Boss team invited me every year, but I always declined. Vicky and I are both big fans of reality shows. When they approached me again, I said I would participate only if Vicky came along, and the makers agreed. Before entering, we had planned what we would do, but as soon as we got there, I became a player.]

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'I Cried More Than Ever': Ankita Recalls Feeling Alone In The 'Bigg Boss' House

Ankita described the experience differently, saying that Vicky's focus on the game left her feeling emotionally unsupported. She recalled going through an extremely difficult phase inside the house, during which she cried more than she ever had in her life.

She added, “Vicky wahan us block mein mere saath tha hi nahi aur main akeli ho gayi thi Bigg Boss mein, aur ye game khel raha tha. Main itna royi hoon ghar mein jitna apni life mein nahi royi.” [Vicky wasn't there for me in that phase of the Bigg Boss house, and I started feeling alone while he was busy playing the game. I cried so much inside the house, more than I have ever cried in my life.]

However, Ankita made it clear that she did not consider either of them entirely at fault. While she expected love, reassurance and emotional support from her husband, Vicky was concentrating on the game and trying to find his footing in the competition. She acknowledged that the situation also brought her insecurities to the surface and showed how differently they were dealing with the same experience.

Vicky, for his part, spoke about the pressure of entering the show as a relatively unfamiliar face. Ankita already had an established identity and a strong following, while he felt he had to build his own place among the contestants and viewers.

He also recalled being labelled 'Nepo Pati', a tag that added to the challenge of establishing an identity independent of his wife's popularity.

(With inputs from IANS)