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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTiger Shroff Firing Case: Zigana Pistol Bought For Rs 2.50 Lakh In Amritsar, Supplier Yet To Be Identified

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Zigana Pistol Bought For Rs 2.50 Lakh In Amritsar, Supplier Yet To Be Identified

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: A Zigana pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition were purchased in Amritsar for the attack. The Mumbai Crime Branch is now tracing the arms supplier.

Written By : Suraj Ojha |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Accused purchased Zigana pistol, 20 rounds in Amritsar.
  • Bishnoi gang member Anil Pandit instructed the weapon purchase.
  • Accused collected weapons, money left at undisclosed Amritsar location.
  • Police trace weapons supplier, entire organized criminal network.

The investigation into the Tiger Shroff firing case has revealed crucial details about the purchase of weapons used in the attack. According to Mumbai Crime Branch sources, the Zigana pistol used in the firing was purchased in Amritsar for Rs 2.50 lakh. Along with the pistol, 20 rounds of ammunition were also procured. The police are now trying to identify the person who supplied the weapons and uncover the network involved.

According to sources, the accused arranged the pistol and ammunition from Amritsar on the instructions of Anil Pandit, a member of the Bishnoi gang. Rs 2.50 lakh was paid for the weapons. The investigation has revealed that the accused, Kunal, Sumit and Jatin, travelled directly to Amritsar with the money. There, they collected the pistol and ammunition from an undisclosed location.

Accused Left Money, Collected Weapons

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the accused left the money they had brought for the purchase at the same undisclosed location in Amritsar from where they collected the pistol and ammunition. However, the identity of the person who supplied the weapons and ammunition remains unknown. The Crime Branch is working to identify the individual to trace the entire network involved in the purchase and supply of the weapons.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Actor Denies Prior Threats In Statement To Mumbai Crime Branch After Attack

Investigators are also trying to establish how the accused came into contact with the arms supplier and who else was involved in the deal. For now, identifying the person who supplied the weapons in Amritsar remains a key part of the investigation.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 2 Accused Arrested As Shooters Allegedly Reveal Plan To Spread Fear In Bollywood

Tiger Shroff Firing Case

On October 18, shots were fired at Tiger Shroff’s car as he was returning home after playing football. Two men allegedly attacked his vehicle, while a third was waiting for them on a bike. Tiger was unharmed in the incident and escaped safely. Mumbai Police have arrested 11 accused in connection with the case so far, and police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all of them. 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What weapon was used in the Tiger Shroff firing case?

A Zigana pistol was used in the attack. It was purchased along with 20 rounds of ammunition.

Where were the weapons for the Tiger Shroff firing incident acquired?

The Zigana pistol and ammunition were purchased in Amritsar. The accused paid Rs 2.50 lakh for them.

Who instructed the purchase of weapons for the Tiger Shroff firing?

Anil Pandit, a member of the Bishnoi gang, instructed the accused to arrange the pistol and ammunition.

Is the identity of the weapon supplier known?

No, the identity of the person who supplied the weapons in Amritsar remains unknown. The Crime Branch is trying to identify them to uncover the network.

Published at : 29 Oct 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Amritsar ENtertainment News Tiger Shroff Firing Case
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