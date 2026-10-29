India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'I Used To Respect Him': Kiren Rijiju Slams Naseeruddin Shah Over 'Dimagi Naxal' Remark, Calls Him 'Dangerous'

'I Used To Respect Him': Kiren Rijiju Slams Naseeruddin Shah Over 'Dimagi Naxal' Remark, Calls Him 'Dangerous'

Kiren Rijiju criticised Naseeruddin Shah after the actor called himself a ‘Dimagi Naxal’ in a video supporting Jamia Millia Islamia students.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 10:50 AM (IST)

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has criticised veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah after the latter described himself as a "Dimagi Naxal" and part of the "tukde-tukde gang". Rijiju said he had once respected the actor but was unaware of what he called Shah's "dangerous" views, escalating the political row over the actor's remarks.

The controversy centres on Shah's backing of students at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, who have been demanding the restoration of students' union. His comments have also drawn criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and some members of the film fratenity.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Zigana Pistol Bought For Rs 2.50 Lakh In Amritsar, Supplier Yet To Be Identified

Kiren Rijiju Says He Never Knew Naseeruddin Shah Was 'Dangerous'

Reacting to Shah's video, Rijiju took to social media to express his displeasure. The Union Minister said he had previously respected the actor but had not known about what he described as his "dangerous" views.

“I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect & like him. I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal!”

He added, "Mujhe uske asli charitra ke baare mai bahut der se pata chala. Bharat ke loktantra ke liye atyant haanikarak hai.” [I found out about his true character very late. He is extremely harmful to Indian democracy.]

The term “Dimagi Naxal” has been used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ruling party leaders to target people they accuse of supporting Maoist ideology despite their education and social standing.

ALSO READ: 'That Shame I Will Always Carry': Janhvi Kapoor Admits 'Peddi' Objectified Her Character, Says It Weighs On Her Conscience

What Naseeruddin Shah Said In His Video

Shah’s remarks came in a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, in which he voiced support for Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting for the restoration of their students’ union. Wearing a badge bearing the words “Dimagi Naxal”, the actor criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre and challenged the authorities to take action against him.

“I proudly declare that I am Dimagi Naxal. I don't know what other nicknames the watchmen have given to people like me, anti-national, tukde tukde gang, and I don't know what else,” Shah said.

Pehle Jawaharlal Nehru University, fir Satyajit Ray Film Institute aur ab Jamia Millia mein jo chaatron pe zulum kiya jaa raha hai woh yaad rakha jaayega [The atrocities being committed on students first at Jawaharlal Nehru University, then at Satyajit Ray Film Institute and now at Jamia Millia Islamia will be remembered.]”

Also read

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Oct 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Naseeruddin Shah Jamia Millia Islamia Kiren RIjiju Dimagi Naxal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Family Urges Assam Governor To Ensure Speedy Trial, Oppose Bail Pleas
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Family Urges Assam Governor To Ensure Speedy Trial, Oppose Bail Pleas
Celebrities
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Zigana Pistol Bought For Rs 2.50 Lakh In Amritsar, Supplier Yet To Be Identified
Tiger Shroff Case: Zigana Pistol Bought For Rs 2.50 Lakh In Amritsar, Police Tracing Supplier
Celebrities
'That Shame I Will Always Carry': Janhvi Kapoor Admits 'Peddi' Objectified Her Character, Says It Weighs On Her Conscience
Janhvi Kapoor Admits 'Peddi' Objectified Her Character, Says It Weighs On Her Conscience
Celebrities
'Naagin Khud Pe Dass Ke...': Massive Clash Erupts Between Karan Patel And Priyanka On 'Rise And Fall 2'
'Naagin Khud Pe Dass Ke...': Massive Clash Erupts Between Karan Patel And Priyanka On 'Rise And Fall 2'
Advertisement

Videos

Ludhiana Attack: Former Congress Leader Jagjot Singh Allegedly Shot At by 7–8 Assailants
Political Setback: Anant Singh’s Candidate Loses Patna Graduates’ MLC Election
Congress Revival: Abhijit Vanjari Wins Nagpur Graduates’ Seat, Opens Party’s Account
Police Investigation: Accused Say Their Aim Was to Spread Fear in Bollywood
Election Deadlock: No Clear Majority in Israel as Vote Counting Nears Completion
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget