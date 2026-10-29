Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has criticised veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah after the latter described himself as a "Dimagi Naxal" and part of the "tukde-tukde gang". Rijiju said he had once respected the actor but was unaware of what he called Shah's "dangerous" views, escalating the political row over the actor's remarks.

The controversy centres on Shah's backing of students at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, who have been demanding the restoration of students' union. His comments have also drawn criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and some members of the film fratenity.

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Kiren Rijiju Says He Never Knew Naseeruddin Shah Was 'Dangerous'

Reacting to Shah's video, Rijiju took to social media to express his displeasure. The Union Minister said he had previously respected the actor but had not known about what he described as his "dangerous" views.

“I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect & like him. I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal!”

He added, "Mujhe uske asli charitra ke baare mai bahut der se pata chala. Bharat ke loktantra ke liye atyant haanikarak hai.” [I found out about his true character very late. He is extremely harmful to Indian democracy.]

I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect & like him.. I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal ! मुझे उसके असली चरित्र के बारे में बहुत देर से पता चला।। भारत के लोकतंत्र के लिए अत्यंत हानिकारक है। https://t.co/McSDNBJjPt — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 28, 2026

The term “Dimagi Naxal” has been used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ruling party leaders to target people they accuse of supporting Maoist ideology despite their education and social standing.

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What Naseeruddin Shah Said In His Video

Shah’s remarks came in a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, in which he voiced support for Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting for the restoration of their students’ union. Wearing a badge bearing the words “Dimagi Naxal”, the actor criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre and challenged the authorities to take action against him.

“I proudly declare that I am Dimagi Naxal. I don't know what other nicknames the watchmen have given to people like me, anti-national, tukde tukde gang, and I don't know what else,” Shah said.

“Pehle Jawaharlal Nehru University, fir Satyajit Ray Film Institute aur ab Jamia Millia mein jo chaatron pe zulum kiya jaa raha hai woh yaad rakha jaayega [The atrocities being committed on students first at Jawaharlal Nehru University, then at Satyajit Ray Film Institute and now at Jamia Millia Islamia will be remembered.]”