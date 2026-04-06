Artemis II Moon Flyby Livestream: When And Where To Watch, Crew And Key Details Explained

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A landmark chapter in space exploration is about to unfold, and this time, it won't be limited to scientists or space agencies. Viewers across the globe can witness the Artemis II Moon flyby live, with Netflix stepping in to stream the mission alongside multiple platforms.

As excitement builds, one question stands out: how is a spacecraft orbiting the Moon able to beam live visuals back to Earth? The answer lies in cutting-edge technology that is reshaping how we experience space in real time.

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Artemis II Livestream: When And Where To Watch

Netflix will livestream Artemis II’s flyby of the Moon tomorrow.



The livestream will begin at 1PM EST. pic.twitter.com/tJOfqm8HXT — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 6, 2026

The much-aticipated livestream of the Artemis II flyby is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST on April 7. The event marks a major milestone, as it is NASA’s first crewed lunar mission in over five decades.

Interest in the mission has surged dramatically. Around 400,000 spectators gathered at the Kennedy Space Centre for the launch, while millions tuned in online, with YouTube alone drawing massive viewership.

Although initial plans suggested Netflix might stream the launch itself, the platform has now confirmed it will broadcast the spacecraft’s journey around the Moon instead.

Viewers can watch the livestream on:

Netflix

YouTube

HBO Max

Amazon Prime Video

Peacock

NASA Plus

How NASA Is Livestreaming From Space

Today's daily planning conference began with the Artemis II crew awarding @CSA_ASC astronaut @Astro_Jeremy with a gold astronaut pin to commemorate his first spaceflight, per NASA tradition. pic.twitter.com/S5rZwhgsNV — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) April 5, 2026

One of the biggest curiosities surrounding the mission is the technology behind the livestream. Traditional internet systems don’t function in deep space, so how does the signal reach Earth?

NASA is using an advanced laser-based communication system called the Orion Artemis II Optical Communications System (O2O). Instead of radio waves, it transmits data via infrared light, enabling significantly faster and higher-quality transmission.

This breakthrough allows:

4K high-definition video streaming

High-resolution image transfer

Speeds of up to 260 megabits per second

Signals are received at ground stations in New Mexico or California, depending on weather conditions such as cloud cover.

Inside The Artemis II Mission Journey

The mission launched on April 1, 2026, aboard NASA’s powerful Space Launch System rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre. Nearly 42 hours later, a critical engine burn propelled the spacecraft out of Earth’s orbit and onto its lunar trajectory.

Onboard are four astronauts:

Reid Wiseman (Commander)

Victor Glover (Pilot)

Christina Koch (Mission Specialist)

Jeremy Hansen (Mission Specialist)

During the flyby, the crew is expected to travel farther from Earth than any human before, surpassing the record set during Apollo 13. The spacecraft could reach a maximum distance of 252,757 miles (406,772 km).

Astronauts will also capture rare views of the Moon’s far side, a region never visible from Earth, offering fresh insights into its terrain.