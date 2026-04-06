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HomeScienceArtemis II Moon Flyby Livestream: When And Where To Watch, Crew And Key Details Explained

Artemis II Moon Flyby Livestream: When And Where To Watch, Crew And Key Details Explained

NASA’s Artemis II Moon flyby will stream live on Netflix and other platforms. Check timings, how it works, crew details and what to expect from this historic mission.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 03:03 PM (IST)
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A landmark chapter in space exploration is about to unfold, and this time, it won't be limited to scientists or space agencies. Viewers across the globe can witness the Artemis II Moon flyby live, with Netflix stepping in to stream the mission alongside multiple platforms.

As excitement builds, one question stands out: how is a spacecraft orbiting the Moon able to beam live visuals back to Earth? The answer lies in cutting-edge technology that is reshaping how we experience space in real time.

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Artemis II Livestream: When And Where To Watch

The much-aticipated livestream of the Artemis II flyby is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST on April 7. The event marks a major milestone, as it is NASA’s first crewed lunar mission in over five decades.

Interest in the mission has surged dramatically. Around 400,000 spectators gathered at the Kennedy Space Centre for the launch, while millions tuned in online, with YouTube alone drawing massive viewership.

Although initial plans suggested Netflix might stream the launch itself, the platform has now confirmed it will broadcast the spacecraft’s journey around the Moon instead.

Viewers can watch the livestream on:

  • Netflix
  • YouTube
  • HBO Max
  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Peacock
  • NASA Plus

How NASA Is Livestreaming From Space

One of the biggest curiosities surrounding the mission is the technology behind the livestream. Traditional internet systems don’t function in deep space, so how does the signal reach Earth?

NASA is using an advanced laser-based communication system called the Orion Artemis II Optical Communications System (O2O). Instead of radio waves, it transmits data via infrared light, enabling significantly faster and higher-quality transmission.

This breakthrough allows:

  • 4K high-definition video streaming
  • High-resolution image transfer
  • Speeds of up to 260 megabits per second

Signals are received at ground stations in New Mexico or California, depending on weather conditions such as cloud cover.

Inside The Artemis II Mission Journey

The mission launched on April 1, 2026, aboard NASA’s powerful Space Launch System rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre. Nearly 42 hours later, a critical engine burn propelled the spacecraft out of Earth’s orbit and onto its lunar trajectory.

Onboard are four astronauts:

  • Reid Wiseman (Commander)
  • Victor Glover (Pilot)
  • Christina Koch (Mission Specialist)
  • Jeremy Hansen (Mission Specialist)

During the flyby, the crew is expected to travel farther from Earth than any human before, surpassing the record set during Apollo 13. The spacecraft could reach a maximum distance of 252,757 miles (406,772 km).

Astronauts will also capture rare views of the Moon’s far side, a region never visible from Earth, offering fresh insights into its terrain.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the astronauts on the Artemis II mission?

The four astronauts onboard Artemis II are Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 03:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netflix NASA Artemis II Livestream Artemis II Launch
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