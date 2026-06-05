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HomeEntertainmentMoviesDay 1 Box Office Collection: 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Surges Ahead Of 'Bandar' On Opening Day

Day 1 Box Office Collection: 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Surges Ahead Of 'Bandar' On Opening Day

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Bandar released on June 5, 2026. Check Day 1 box office collections, occupancy figures and which film is leading the opening-day battle.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 12:39 PM (IST)

Two Hindi films released in cinemas on Friday, June 5, 2026, setting up an interesting box-office contest. While Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai brings together a star-studded cast led by Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, Bandar offers a darker narrative fronted by Bobby Deol under the direction of Anurag Kashyap. Early figures suggest one film has gained a clear advantage in the opening-day race.

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 1

According to live estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has collected a net Rs 0.97 crore on its first day so far. The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 1.14 crore, while final figures are yet to be announced.

The comedy entertainer is being screened across 3,166 shows nationwide. Occupancy is reported to be around 10% at present, indicating a stronger start compared to its box-office rival.

The release has attracted attention not only because of its cast but also because it is said to be the final directorial venture of veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, known for delivering several popular comedy hits over the years.

Bandar Box Office Collection Day 1

Bandar opened in theatres on June 5 and has registered a slower start at the ticket windows. As per industry tracker Sacnilk's live data, the film has earned a net Rs 0.01 crore on Day 1 so far.

Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 0.01 crore, with final opening-day numbers still awaited. The film is running across 378 shows and has recorded an occupancy of around 7%.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film stars Bobby Deol in the lead role alongside Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B. Shetty and Jitendra Joshi. The story centres on an ageing television star who finds himself accused of rape by his former girlfriend.

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai vs Bandar: Day 1 Verdict

Based on the live Day 1 figures available so far, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is leading ahead in the box-office battle.

The Varun Dhawan-led entertainer has collected Rs 0.97 crore net compared to Bandar's Rs 0.01 crore net. It is also enjoying a significantly wider release, with 3,166 shows against Bandar's 378 shows. 

As things stand, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has emerged as the clear Day 1 winner. However, with final collections yet to be reported.

Before You Go

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Box Office Collection Bobby Deol Varun Dhawan Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Bandar
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