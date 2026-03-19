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HomeEntertainmentOTTWeekend OTT Releases: 6 New Movies And Shows To Stream On Netflix, ZEE5 And More This Eid 2026

Weekend OTT Releases: 6 New Movies And Shows To Stream On Netflix, ZEE5 And More This Eid 2026

Looking for Eid 2026 weekend entertainment? Here are 7 new OTT releases to stream on Netflix, ZEE5 and more.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
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With the Eid 2026 weekend around the corner, Friday, March 19 brings a fresh wave of entertainment across major streaming platforms. Whether you're in a mood for an intense thriller, a gripping drama, or something emotionally powerful, this week's OTT slate offers a little bit of everything.

From global hits to regional gems, here’s a curated look at what you can stream this weekend.

ALSO READ: Border 2 OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan And Diljit Dosanjh’s Film?

1. Chiraiya

(Image Source: Twitter/@PatelAmish57080)
(Image Source: Twitter/@PatelAmish57080)

Chiraiya arrives as one of the most anticipated releases on JioHotstar. Featuring Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra, the series dives into sensitive social themes. According to the official synopsis, “Kamlesh puts her happily married life at stake when she asks society and her family a question: Why is consent unimportant after marriage?” The narrative leans into realism, making it a compelling pick for viewers seeking meaningful storytelling.

2. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

(Image Source: Twitter/@GeekVibesNation)
(Image Source: Twitter/@GeekVibesNation)

Fans of crime thrillers have reason to celebrate as Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man lands on Netflix. Led by Cillian Murphy, the story revisits Tommy Shelby’s world. As per Netflix, “After his estranged son gets embroiled in a Nazi plot, self-exiled gangster Tommy Shelby must return to Birmingham to save his family and his nation.” The film expands the beloved series into a feature-length narrative packed with drama and tension.

3. ‘Kasaragod Embassy’

(Image Source: Twitter/@JaseelMhd_GOAT)
(Image Source: Twitter/@JaseelMhd_GOAT)

Streaming on ZEE5, Kasaragod Embassy explores the dark underbelly of crime. As per IMDb, “Azi and Chemmu, cousins trapped in poverty in late 2000s Kasaragod, work for their cunning uncle Razak Mama, whose stationery shop hides a forgery racket.” The series promises a tense narrative backed by strong performances.

4. Border 2

(Image Source: Twitter/@imansiofficial)
(Image Source: Twitter/@imansiofficial)

Border 2 arrives on Netflix with a star-studded cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film continues a story rooted in courage and sacrifice, delivering large-scale action sequences and emotional moments, perfect for viewers seeking a powerful war drama.

5. Deadloch Season 2

(Image Source: Twitter/@Waploadedblog)
(Image Source: Twitter/@Waploadedblog)

Deadloch Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video with a fresh setting and storyline. The narrative shifts to Australia’s Northern Territory, where detectives investigate a new case filled with mystery and unexpected twists, making it an engaging pick for thriller lovers.

6. BTS: The Comeback Live ARIRANG

(Image Source: Twitter/@PopBase)
(Image Source: Twitter/@PopBase)

BTS: The Comeback Live ARIRANG is set to be one of the biggest highlights of the week on Netflix. The special broadcast marks the globally celebrated group’s long-awaited return to the stage. The event is expected to draw massive global attention, especially among fans who have been eagerly awaiting their comeback. Viewers in India can tune in from 4:30 pm IST to witness the live spectacle.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Chiraiya about?

Chiraiya is a series on JioHotstar featuring Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra that explores social themes, questioning the importance of consent after marriage.

What can I expect from Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man on Netflix?

This film on Netflix revisits Tommy Shelby's world as he returns to Birmingham to save his family and nation after his son is involved in a Nazi plot.

Where can I watch Kasaragod Embassy and what is its plot?

Kasaragod Embassy is available on ZEE5 and follows two cousins working for their uncle, whose stationery shop hides a forgery racket.

Who are the stars in Border 2 on Netflix?

Border 2 on Netflix stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh in a war drama filled with action and emotion.

What's new in Deadloch Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video?

Deadloch Season 2 moves to Australia's Northern Territory, where detectives investigate a new mysterious case with twists and turns.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
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Zee5 Netflix Prime Video Eid 2026 OTT Releases Weekend Watchlist
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