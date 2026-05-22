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HomeEntertainmentOTTNetflix's 'Emily In Paris' To End With Season 6, Filming Begins In Greece

Netflix's 'Emily In Paris' To End With Season 6, Filming Begins In Greece

Netflix confirms ‘Emily In Paris’ will end with Season 6 as filming begins in Greece. Lily Collins and creator Darren Star mark the start of the final chapter.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 May 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Emily In Paris' final season production begins in Greece.
  • Season 6 marks the conclusive chapter for Emily's adventure.
  • Filming location follows dramatic cliffhanger involving Gabriel.
  • This announcement places Emily In Paris among other Netflix series concluding.

After years of romance, fashion and European escapades, Netflix is preparing to say goodbye to one of its most recognisable comedy dramas. Emily In Paris will officially conclude with its upcoming sixth season, with production now underway in Greece.

The announcement was marked by star Lily Collins and creator Darren Star, who shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the Greek set as filming for the final season commenced.

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Lily Collins Shares Emotional Message

Speaking about the final season, Lily Collins addressed fans with a heartfelt statement.

"Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime," she said.

The actor added, "Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we're now filming. I can't wait for all of the magic ahead and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet. We're so incredibly grateful, and we love you all."

Final Chapter Begins In Greece

The new filming location directly follows the dramatic ending of Season 5, where Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, sent Emily a postcard from Greece asking her to meet him there.

Netflix confirmed on Thursday that Season 6 will serve as the final instalment of the globally popular series. The show now joins other established Netflix titles, including The Lincoln Lawyer and The Night Agent, which are also set to conclude with their upcoming seasons.

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What Happened At The End Of Season 5?

Netflix renewed the show for a sixth season earlier this year following the events of Season 5, which saw Emily return to Paris after launching a Rome office for the marketing agency she works for. The season also followed the beginning and eventual end of a fresh romantic relationship.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios alongside Darren Star Productions and Jax Media, the final season is now expected to bring Emily Cooper’s European story to a stylish close.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Emily in Paris ending?

Yes, Emily in Paris will officially conclude with its upcoming sixth season. Production for the final season is currently underway.

Where is the final season of Emily in Paris being filmed?

The final season of Emily in Paris is currently being filmed in Greece. This location follows the dramatic ending of Season 5.

What can fans expect from the final season?

The final season will bring everything fans love about the show and serve as the last chapter of Emily's adventure. The cast and crew are working to make it a fantastic farewell.

What happened at the end of Season 5?

At the end of Season 5, Emily returned to Paris after launching a Rome office. The season also saw the beginning and end of a new romantic relationship.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 09:34 AM (IST)
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Lily Collins Netflix Emily In Paris Season 6
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