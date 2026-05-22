Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTChaand Mera Dil OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ananya Panday And Lakshya’s Romantic Drama

Chaand Mera Dil OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ananya Panday And Lakshya’s Romantic Drama

Chaand Mera Dil starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya has finally hit theatres, and fans are now eagerly waiting for its OTT release.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 22 May 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The movie explores love, life changes, and sacrifice for relationships.

Ever since its announcement, Chaand Mera Dil has been creating buzz among young audiences for its emotional storyline, soulful music and fresh on-screen pairing. Backed by Dharma Productions, the intense romantic drama starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday finally released in cinemas on Friday, May 22. With fans already discussing the film online, many are now curious to know when and where the movie will release on OTT after its theatrical run.

Film Creates Buzz Among Young Audiences

Made especially keeping young audiences in mind, Chaand Mera Dil had already generated decent buzz before its theatrical release. Now that the film has finally arrived in cinemas, fans are eager to know about its OTT release details.

ALSO READ | Bollywood Stars Turn Basic White Tees Into The Biggest Summer Fashion Trend

When And Where Will ‘Chaand Mera Dil’ Release On OTT?

Even before its theatrical release, the makers had finalised the film’s digital streaming partner. After completing its theatrical run, Chaand Mera Dil will stream on JioHotstar. However, the makers have not yet officially announced the OTT release date.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Kangana Ranaut Seen Wearing Mangalsutra And Sindoor, Fans Ask ‘Is She Married?’

Looking at recent Bollywood streaming trends, the film is expected to arrive on OTT within six to eight weeks after its theatrical release. This means the movie could premiere digitally by the end of June or early July. However, there is still no official confirmation regarding the streaming date.

Story And Star Cast 

Chaand Mera Dil is not just another regular college love story. The film follows the emotional journey of two young individuals, Aarav and Chandni, whose relationship goes through several changes as they grow older and face the realities of life.

The story focuses on how love can transform people and the emotional struggles that come with staying connected to someone special. The film also raises an important emotional question - how much sacrifice can a person make for love?

Along with the storyline, the film’s music album has also been receiving appreciation from audiences. In the movie, Ananya Panday plays Chandni, while Lakshya essays the role of Aarav. Actors Aastha Singh and Elvis Jose also play important roles in the film. It was directed by Vivek Soni.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the story of 'Chaand Mera Dil' about?

It follows the emotional journey of Aarav and Chandni as their relationship evolves with age and life's realities, exploring sacrifice for love.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 22 May 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ananya Panday Lakshya Chaand Mera Dil
Advertisement

Top Headlines

OTT
Chaand Mera Dil OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ananya Panday And Lakshya’s Romantic Drama
Chaand Mera Dil OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ananya Panday And Lakshya’s Romantic Drama
OTT
Netflix's 'Emily In Paris' To End With Season 6, Filming Begins In Greece
Netflix's 'Emily In Paris' To End With Season 6, Filming Begins In Greece
OTT
Netflix Dops 'The Boroughs', Know When To Watch The Duffer Brothers' New Sci-Fi Series
Netflix Dops 'The Boroughs', Know When To Watch The Duffer Brothers' New Sci-Fi Series
OTT
‘We Don’t Know If He Cheated’: Tejasswi Prakash Reacts To Karan Kundrra Cheating Rumours On Dubai Bling
‘We Don’t Know If He Cheated’: Tejasswi Prakash Reacts To Karan Kundrra Cheating Rumours On Dubai Bling
Advertisement

Videos

Family demand & allegations: Twisha Sharma family pushes for CBI probe amid serious allegations against in-laws
Heatwave crisis: Severe heat dome grips North India as temperatures soar up to 48°C
Law and order situation: Lucknow fort dispute escalates between Pasi and Muslim communities
Twisha Case: High Court to Hear Samar Singh’s Anticipatory Bail Plea at 2:30 PM
Major Break in Twisha Death Case: Madhya Pradesh Government Recommends CBI Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rama Krishna Sreepada
Rama Krishna Sreepada
India's Next Cyber Threat Won't Be Hacked. It Will Be Engineered
Opinion
Embed widget