Chaand Mera Dil OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ananya Panday And Lakshya’s Romantic Drama

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The movie explores love, life changes, and sacrifice for relationships.

Ever since its announcement, Chaand Mera Dil has been creating buzz among young audiences for its emotional storyline, soulful music and fresh on-screen pairing. Backed by Dharma Productions, the intense romantic drama starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday finally released in cinemas on Friday, May 22. With fans already discussing the film online, many are now curious to know when and where the movie will release on OTT after its theatrical run.

Film Creates Buzz Among Young Audiences

Made especially keeping young audiences in mind, Chaand Mera Dil had already generated decent buzz before its theatrical release. Now that the film has finally arrived in cinemas, fans are eager to know about its OTT release details.

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When And Where Will ‘Chaand Mera Dil’ Release On OTT?

Even before its theatrical release, the makers had finalised the film’s digital streaming partner. After completing its theatrical run, Chaand Mera Dil will stream on JioHotstar. However, the makers have not yet officially announced the OTT release date.

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Looking at recent Bollywood streaming trends, the film is expected to arrive on OTT within six to eight weeks after its theatrical release. This means the movie could premiere digitally by the end of June or early July. However, there is still no official confirmation regarding the streaming date.

Story And Star Cast

Chaand Mera Dil is not just another regular college love story. The film follows the emotional journey of two young individuals, Aarav and Chandni, whose relationship goes through several changes as they grow older and face the realities of life.

The story focuses on how love can transform people and the emotional struggles that come with staying connected to someone special. The film also raises an important emotional question - how much sacrifice can a person make for love?

Along with the storyline, the film’s music album has also been receiving appreciation from audiences. In the movie, Ananya Panday plays Chandni, while Lakshya essays the role of Aarav. Actors Aastha Singh and Elvis Jose also play important roles in the film. It was directed by Vivek Soni.