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English NewsEntertainmentOTT'Bigg Boss 20' Eviction: Rohed Khan To Be Eliminated As Asif, ScoutOP Get More Votes On Salman Khan's Show

'Bigg Boss 20' Eviction: Rohed Khan To Be Eliminated As Asif, ScoutOP Get More Votes On Salman Khan's Show

Rohed Khan has reportedly exited Bigg Boss 20. The first contestant of the season failed to make a strong impact and is set to leave the house.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohed Khan eliminated from Bigg Boss 20, receiving fewest votes.
  • He lost his second lifeline, confirming his show exit.
  • First lifeline lost earlier during a captaincy task choice.
  • Limited impact and group-centric game characterized his season.

Rohed Khan has exited Bigg Boss 20 after receiving the least votes in the latest eviction process. His elimination comes after he had already lost one of his two lifelines in an earlier episode. With the second lifeline now gone, Rohed's journey on the reality show has come to an end. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode airing on September 19 will bring the eviction into focus, with Salman Khan set to announce the result.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Scolds Driver After Fan Gets Hurt By His Car During Ganpati Celebrations: WATCH

Rohed Khan's 'Bigg Boss 20' Journey Ends

Rohed Khan was among the nominated contestants alongside ScoutOP and Asif. Before the final voting outcome, all three nominees had already lost one of their two lifelines.

In the earlier episode, Gullu, Kanika Mann and Mahhi Vij were called into the 2X Room. The three contestants were contenders for the captaincy task, and Bigg Boss asked each of them to choose a contestant from whom they would like to take a lifeline.

Gullu chose ScoutOP, Kanika Mann chose Rohed Khan, while Mahhi Vij picked Asif. As a result, ScoutOP, Rohed and Asif each lost one of their two lifelines.

ALSO READ: Mahhi Vij Targets Mary Kom With Remarks About Her Divorce, Says 'Apne Pati Ki Respect Karti Hu, Tumhari Tarah Nahi...'

Least Votes Seal Rohed Khan’s Exit

Rohed's performance throughout the season had failed to make a strong impact. His contribution to the show remained limited, and the expectations around him did not translate into a noticeable individual game. Rather than establishing a distinct presence, he was mostly seen moving with the group.

Gullu had also taken Rohed's name in the confession room while discussing contestants whose presence or absence would not make much difference to the show.

With the voting process eventually concluding, Rohed Khan received the least votes among the nominated contestants. This resulted in him losing his second lifeline and, consequently, being eliminated from Bigg Boss 20.

His eviction makes Rohed the first contestant to leave the show in this elimination process, bringing his Bigg Boss journey to a close.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was eliminated from Bigg Boss 20?

Rohed Khan was eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 after receiving the least votes. His journey on the reality show has come to an end.

Why was Rohed Khan eliminated from Bigg Boss 20?

Rohed Khan was eliminated because he received the least votes among the nominated contestants. This resulted in him losing his second lifeline and exiting the show.

Who were the other nominated contestants alongside Rohed Khan?

The other nominated contestants alongside Rohed Khan were ScoutOP and Asif. All three had previously lost one of their two lifelines.

How did Rohed Khan lose his first lifeline?

Kanika Mann chose Rohed Khan when she was a contender for the captaincy task. This decision led to him losing one of his two lifelines.

When will Rohed Khan's elimination be announced on air?

Rohed Khan's elimination will be brought into focus during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode airing on September 19. Salman Khan is set to announce the result.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss Asif Salman Khan ENtertainment News ScoutOP Bigg Boss 20 Rohed Khan Bigg Boss 20 Eviction
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