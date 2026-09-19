Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohed Khan eliminated from Bigg Boss 20, receiving fewest votes.

He lost his second lifeline, confirming his show exit.

First lifeline lost earlier during a captaincy task choice.

Limited impact and group-centric game characterized his season.

Rohed Khan has exited Bigg Boss 20 after receiving the least votes in the latest eviction process. His elimination comes after he had already lost one of his two lifelines in an earlier episode. With the second lifeline now gone, Rohed's journey on the reality show has come to an end. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode airing on September 19 will bring the eviction into focus, with Salman Khan set to announce the result.

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Rohed Khan's 'Bigg Boss 20' Journey Ends

Rohed Khan was among the nominated contestants alongside ScoutOP and Asif. Before the final voting outcome, all three nominees had already lost one of their two lifelines.

In the earlier episode, Gullu, Kanika Mann and Mahhi Vij were called into the 2X Room. The three contestants were contenders for the captaincy task, and Bigg Boss asked each of them to choose a contestant from whom they would like to take a lifeline.

Gullu chose ScoutOP, Kanika Mann chose Rohed Khan, while Mahhi Vij picked Asif. As a result, ScoutOP, Rohed and Asif each lost one of their two lifelines.

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Least Votes Seal Rohed Khan’s Exit

Rohed's performance throughout the season had failed to make a strong impact. His contribution to the show remained limited, and the expectations around him did not translate into a noticeable individual game. Rather than establishing a distinct presence, he was mostly seen moving with the group.

Gullu had also taken Rohed's name in the confession room while discussing contestants whose presence or absence would not make much difference to the show.

With the voting process eventually concluding, Rohed Khan received the least votes among the nominated contestants. This resulted in him losing his second lifeline and, consequently, being eliminated from Bigg Boss 20.

His eviction makes Rohed the first contestant to leave the show in this elimination process, bringing his Bigg Boss journey to a close.