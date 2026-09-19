Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akanksha Chamola, Gaurav Khanna briefly exchanged glances at event.

Married 2016, Akanksha revealed separation on 'Lock Upp 2'.

Parenthood differences cited; divorce proceedings continued through 2026.

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna found themselves at the same gathering during Ektaa Kapoor’s Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai on Friday. The former couple was spotted at different ends of the crowded venue, with cameras capturing a brief moment when they looked at each other. However, neither approached the other or started a conversation.

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Akanksha Chamola And Gaurav Khanna’s Brief Encounter

The two actors, who were once married, appeared to maintain their distance during the celebration. Despite briefly exchanging glances amid the gathering, they did not speak.

Akanksha and Gaurav married on November 24, 2016, in Kanpur. Their relationship reportedly began after they met during an audition. Throughout their nearly decade-long marriage, the couple generally chose to keep details of their personal lives away from the public eye.

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Akanksha’s 'Lock Upp 2' Revelations

Their relationship became a major talking point in 2026 after Akanksha spoke about their separation on the streaming reality show ‘Lock Upp’ season 2. She revealed that the couple had been living separately for around a year and were moving towards divorce.

Akanksha made the revelation on ‘Lock Upp 2’ as she sought to strengthen her position in the competition. Her stint on the show ended on August 5, 2026, when she was eliminated alongside Varun Yadav during the penultimate stage. The eviction took place a day before the grand finale, when the show finalised its top five contestants.

Her revelations about her marriage and separation from Gaurav remained a major talking point throughout the season. She openly discussed her personal choices, marriage and divorce, drawing attention both on the show and on social media.

Akanksha later pointed to differences over parenthood, saying Gaurav wanted children while the two had different views on the matter. As speculation around their separation continued online, Gaurav largely avoided discussing the private details publicly.

In September 2026, Akanksha confirmed that their divorce proceedings were ongoing. She also dismissed reports claiming that she had sought INR 10 crore in alimony. Their transition from marriage to separation has continued to draw attention from television audiences.

(With inuts from IANS)