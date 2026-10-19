Explorer
Sharad Pawar Faction MLA Jitendra Awhad Gets Threat, Caller Says 'I'll Kill You'
The call was reportedly made by an unidentified person at around 4:30 pm. Awhad informed the police about the threatening call.
Senior NCP (SP) leader and Sharad Pawar faction MLA Jitendra Awhad received a threatening phone call on Sunday evening. The caller allegedly threatened him, saying, “I am standing outside your house. I will finish you off.”
The call was reportedly made by an unidentified person at around 4:30 pm. Awhad informed the police about the threatening call.
(This news is being updated)
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
AISA President Neha Bora Challenges Rs 10,000 Bond Notice In Delhi HC, Seeks Stay
India
'Bullets For Bullets': Eknath Shinde Warns Gangsters After Firing At Tiger Shroff’s Car
India
Manipur Tense After 1 Killed, Several Injured In Clashes In Thoubal; Houses, Vehicles Burnt
India
Anti-CEC Protests: Bombay HC Questions Blanket Protection From Police Action
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion