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English NewsNewsIndiaSharad Pawar Faction MLA Jitendra Awhad Gets Threat, Caller Says 'I'll Kill You'

Sharad Pawar Faction MLA Jitendra Awhad Gets Threat, Caller Says 'I'll Kill You'

The call was reportedly made by an unidentified person at around 4:30 pm. Awhad informed the police about the threatening call.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 03:23 PM (IST)

Senior NCP (SP) leader and Sharad Pawar faction MLA Jitendra Awhad received a threatening phone call on Sunday evening. The caller allegedly threatened him, saying, “I am standing outside your house. I will finish you off.”

The call was reportedly made by an unidentified person at around 4:30 pm. Awhad informed the police about the threatening call.

(This news is being updated)

Published at : 19 Oct 2026 03:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jitendra Awhad Maharashtra Maharashtra' SHarad Pawar
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