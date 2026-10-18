'Drishyam 3' OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn’s Crime Thriller

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Drishyam 3 expects Netflix premiere mid-November after theatrical run.

Film earns Rs 479.80 crore worldwide, showing massive success.

Vijay Salgaonkar faces new threats, protecting family once more.

Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated crime thriller, Drishyam 3, is creating absolute mayhem at the box office. The film has already won the hearts of the audiences and is busy minting massive numbers worldwide. With its theatrical run proving to be a massive success, fans who missed the cinematic experience, and those eager for a re-watch, are already looking forward to its digital premiere.

Here is a look at when and where you can watch Drishyam 3 on OTT, along with its latest box office numbers.

When And Where To Watch 'Drishyam 3' On OTT?

As revealed during its theatrical screening, Netflix is the official streaming partner for Drishyam 3. Generally, major Bollywood releases follow a strict 6-to-8-week theatrical window before making their way to digital platforms.

Following this standard timeline, viewers can expect Drishyam: The Conclusion to start streaming on Netflix sometime between November 13 and November 27. However, an official confirmation regarding the exact premiere date is still awaited from both the makers and the streaming giant.

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'Drishyam 3' Box Office Report

The film witnessed an explosive opening week and maintained a phenomenal grip over its second weekend. According to early trend reports by Sacnilk, the crime thriller raked in an impressive Rs 22.50 crore net in India on its 10th day (second Sunday), powered by 14,872 shows.

This brings its total domestic net collection to Rs 309.00 crore, with an India gross of Rs 370.80 crore. The film is performing exceptionally well overseas too, collecting Rs 6.00 crore on Day 10, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 109.00 crore. Worldwide, the blockbuster has amassed a staggering gross collection of Rs 479.80 crore.

About 'Drishyam 3'?

In this third installment, Vijay Salgaonkar faces the biggest challenge of his life. Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) makes one final, desperate attempt to solve her son's disappearance and expose Vijay. She teams up with the Crime Branch, which assigns the complicated case to a confident and arrogant SP, Rajveer Singh Tomar (Jaideep Ahlawat).

Rajveer brings fresh evidence to the table, threatening to finally break the Salgaonkar family's airtight alibis. Will Vijay manage to protect his family from the law one last time? The thrilling climax holds the answer.

'Drishyam 3' Star Cast

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 features a stellar ensemble. While Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav reprise their iconic roles, veteran actor Prakash Raj and the versatile Jaideep Ahlawat are the latest major additions to the franchise's gripping universe.