UP Elections 2027: Akhilesh Yadav To Unveil SP’s ‘Jan-Man Manifesto’ On Constitution Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This initiative marks early campaigning for 2027 UP polls.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced that the party will release its manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on November 26, marking Constitution Day. Named the ‘Jan-Man Manifesto’, the document will be presented as the party’s vision for the aspirations of its PDA constituency.

Yadav described the initiative as the “Resolve of Twenty-Seven”, referring to the party’s political formula of Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities).

Announcing the date in a post on X on Monday, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “The Resolve of Twenty-Seven: The PDA's Manifesto. On the sacred democratic occasion of 'Constitution Day' 26 November 2026, we will release the 'Jan-Man Manifesto'.”

https://t.co/wHAy9Ra7Jm — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 19, 2026

The manifesto is expected to outline the party’s proposed plans and initiatives ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

SP, BJP Gear Up For 2027 Uttar Pradesh Elections

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is currently dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the Samajwadi Party is the principal opposition party. According to the figures cited in the report, the BJP has 258 members, the SP 107 and Apna Dal 13.

The Congress, which contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the SP, is also looking to strengthen its position in the state ahead of the 2027 polls.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the SP won 111 seats and secured 32.06 per cent of the vote, finishing behind the BJP. The Congress won two seats out of the 399 it contested, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) managed just one seat despite securing 12.88 per cent of the vote.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which failed to win a seat in the 2022 UP polls, is also seeking to expand its political base in the state.

With the next Assembly election approaching, the SP’s planned manifesto launch on Constitution Day marks an early step in setting out its agenda for the contest.