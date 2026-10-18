India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPrince Narula Reacts To Romantic Edits With Karishma Talwar: 'Don't Want My Daughter To See This'

Prince Narula Reacts To Romantic Edits With Karishma Talwar: 'Don't Want My Daughter To See This'

Prince Narula expressed anger over romantic, morphed videos of him and Karishma Talwar going viral on social media. He stated he doesn't want his daughter to grow up seeing such senseless edits.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 11:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Their past connection resurfaced during Karishma's Roadies audition.

Prince Narula and Karishma Talwar are once again making headlines. After the two recently came face-to-face on Roadies Rebirth, fans quickly started reminiscing about their old connection and flooding social media with romantic fan-edits of the duo. However, this viral trend has left Prince extremely displeased.

Clearing the air once and for all, Prince appealed to his fan base to stop creating these morphed romantic videos. He gently yet firmly reminded everyone that he is a happily married man and a father to a newborn daughter. Furthermore, the reality TV star set the record straight by clarifying that Karishma was never his ex-girlfriend.

Also Read: Chirag Paswan Backs Imran Khan Notice, Says Foreign Nationals In India’s Affairs ‘Unacceptable'

Prince Narula Reacts To Viral Edited Videos

Taking strict note of the videos circulating online, Prince Narula took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note, urging fans to respect his personal boundaries. He wrote, "Guys, I have a small request for you. If you want to make edits of me, that is completely fine, but please remember that I have a wife and a daughter."

Expressing his concern as a protective father, Prince further added, "I am very happy in my married life and I do not want my daughter to grow up and see these senseless edits." He acknowledged that while he appreciates the immense love fans have showered on his reality show journey over the years, these unwarranted edits are creating a completely false narrative and a wrong impression regarding his equation with Karishma.

नहीं चाहता बेटी ये सब देखे', करिश्मा तलवार संग एडिटेड वीडियो पर भड़के प्रिंस नरूला

'Karishma Was A Connection, Not An Ex-Girlfriend'

Prince also set the record straight on claims labelling Karishma as his ex-girlfriend. He clarified, "My journey in the reality TV space has been incredible. Those who watched Splitsvilla know that Karishma was simply my connection inside the villa, not my ex-girlfriend, as she is being portrayed now."

What Karishma Said On 'Roadies Rebirth'

For the unversed, Prince and Karishma were paired together as connections during Splitsvilla Season 8. The nostalgia resurfaced when Karishma recently appeared during the audition rounds of Roadies Rebirth, bringing their past back into the spotlight.
During the episode, host Rannvijay Singha playfully reminded Prince of their Splitsvilla 8 days.
Teasing him on stage, Karishma jokingly quipped that Prince parted ways with her because he believed she had "sold him out for Rs 599." Dodging the playful banter with a laugh, Prince quickly deflected the moment, saying, "Guys, I am strictly here for this audition. I’ll see you in the next one."
 
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Talwar (@karishmatalwar93)

Frequently Asked Questions

What brought Prince Narula and Karishma Talwar back into the spotlight?

Their past connection resurfaced when Karishma Talwar appeared during the audition rounds of Roadies Rebirth, where Prince was also present.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 18 Oct 2026 11:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prince Narula Jio Hotstar Roadies Rebirth
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Moment Of Shooting Caught On Camera, CM Fadnavis Orders Swift Probe
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Moment Of Shooting Caught On Camera, CM Orders Swift Probe
Celebrities
'Mila Nahi Abhi Tak': Saif Ali Khan Jokes About Not Receiving His 2-Year Ghee Supply From KBC Yet
'Mila Nahi Abhi Tak': Saif Ali Khan Jokes About Not Receiving His 2-Year Ghee Supply From KBC Yet
Celebrities
Kashmera Shah Begins Her Second Directorial Project In Greece, Calls It A 'Dream Come True'
Kashmera Shah Begins Her Second Directorial Project In Greece, Calls It A 'Dream Come True'
Celebrities
'I Asked Him For A Whole Year': Rashmika Mandanna On Asking Vijay Deverakonda To Marry Her
'I Asked Him For A Whole Year': Rashmika Mandanna On Asking Vijay Deverakonda To Marry Her
Advertisement

Videos

Europe Protests: Violence Spreads Across France, Italy, Portugal and Belgium as Anger Grows
France Protests: 550,000 Take to Streets as Violence Escalates, 140-Year-Old Historic Building Burns
Lucknow Murder Case: Main Accused Shraddha Dubey Seeks to Surrender, Lawyer Moves Court
Lucknow News: Atiq Ahmed Depicted as Ravana, Posters Feature Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Others!
Kolkata Pandal Tragedy: 7 Arrested After 19 Deaths, BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Expresses Condolences
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget