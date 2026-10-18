Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Their past connection resurfaced during Karishma's Roadies audition.

Prince Narula and Karishma Talwar are once again making headlines. After the two recently came face-to-face on Roadies Rebirth, fans quickly started reminiscing about their old connection and flooding social media with romantic fan-edits of the duo. However, this viral trend has left Prince extremely displeased.

Clearing the air once and for all, Prince appealed to his fan base to stop creating these morphed romantic videos. He gently yet firmly reminded everyone that he is a happily married man and a father to a newborn daughter. Furthermore, the reality TV star set the record straight by clarifying that Karishma was never his ex-girlfriend.

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Prince Narula Reacts To Viral Edited Videos

Taking strict note of the videos circulating online, Prince Narula took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note, urging fans to respect his personal boundaries. He wrote, "Guys, I have a small request for you. If you want to make edits of me, that is completely fine, but please remember that I have a wife and a daughter."

Expressing his concern as a protective father, Prince further added, "I am very happy in my married life and I do not want my daughter to grow up and see these senseless edits." He acknowledged that while he appreciates the immense love fans have showered on his reality show journey over the years, these unwarranted edits are creating a completely false narrative and a wrong impression regarding his equation with Karishma.