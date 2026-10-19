India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaAnti-CEC Protests: Bombay HC Questions Blanket Protection From Police Action

Anti-CEC Protests: Bombay HC Questions Blanket Protection From Police Action

A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna directed the Maharashtra government to respond to petitions alleging illegal detention during anti-CEC protests.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bombay High Court ordered state to address illegal detention petitions.
  • Petitions alleged police brutality, detailed several specific protestor detentions.
  • Court noted protest rights, stressing peaceful conduct and protestor credentials.

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Monday observed that while peaceful demonstration is a fundamental right, factors like a protestor's credentials and public inconvenience must be weighed before issuing blanket orders restricting police action.

A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna directed the Maharashtra government to respond to petitions alleging the illegal detention of individuals by the police during recent anti-Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) protests in the city.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Savar Devre against alleged police brutality and detention of persons who are taking out peaceful demonstrations in solidarity with the protests in Delhi.

The plea had sought a direction to the police not to detain any person taking part in such peaceful protests.

Advocate Gayatri Singh on Monday submitted an application filed by four persons who were detained by the police last week after participating in a peaceful march.

The four were detained for one whole day, then asked to go home, and then placed under house arrest, Singh said.

Senior advocate Mihir Desai, appearing for the petitioner, submitted the affidavits of two other persons whom the police had detained from their house.

The bench noted that while everyone has the right to agitate, credentials of protesters should also be considered.

"Everyone has the right to agitate. But that should be a peaceful agitation. In Maharashtra, we have seen there is huge restraint from the police," the court stated.

However, the credentials of the person participating in such a protest also need to be seen, it said, adding, "They should not have any criminal antecedents. Under the guise of innocent civilians, criminals should not participate."

Meanwhile, two lawyers, appearing for the residents of Shivaji Park in central Mumbai where protests were held last week, submitted their applications, claiming that there is a high court order, which prohibits any such agitation there.

The court said the petitioners and the government will also have to respond to these complaints.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on November 19. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Bombay High Court's stance on peaceful demonstrations?

The Bombay High Court views peaceful demonstration as a fundamental right. However, factors like a protestor's credentials and public inconvenience must be considered.

What issue did the Bombay High Court address recently regarding protests?

The court directed the Maharashtra government to respond to petitions alleging illegal detention by police during recent anti-Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) protests.

Who filed the public interest litigation regarding police actions during protests?

Advocate Savar Devre filed the public interest litigation against alleged police brutality and detention of persons participating in peaceful demonstrations.

What concerns did the High Court raise regarding protestors' credentials?

The court noted that protestors should not have criminal antecedents and that criminals should not participate under the guise of innocent civilians.

Were specific instances of alleged detention brought to the court's attention?

Yes, an application detailed the detention of four persons for a day, then house arrest. Affidavits from two others detained from their homes were also submitted.

Published at : 19 Oct 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bombay High Court MAHARASHTRA NEWS Anti CEC Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Back To Holidaying’: BJP Takes Swipe At Rahul Gandhi Over Foreign Trip During Navratri
‘Back To Holidaying’: BJP Takes Swipe At Rahul Gandhi Over Foreign Trip During Navratri
India
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: How Many Members Does It Have, And Where Does Its Network Operate?
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: How Many Members Does It Have, And Where Does Its Network Operate?
India
Manipuri Teacher’s Mob Lynching In Delhi: Police File Chargesheet Against 7 Accused
Manipuri Teacher’s Mob Lynching In Delhi: Police File Chargesheet Against 7 Accused
India
Playing Loud Music, Watching Reels On Speaker May Invite Fine And Jail, Warns Indian Railways 
Playing Loud Music, Watching Reels On Speaker May Invite Fine And Jail, Warns Indian Railways 
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Crime: Three Tiger Shroff Firing Suspects Held in Kota, Probe Points to Alleged Bishnoi Gang Link
Mumbai Crime: Three Tiger Shroff Firing Suspects Detained in Kota, Police Cite Alleged Bishnoi Gang Link
Medical Update: Umesh Chauhan Stable After Being Shot During Tiger Shroff Attack
Major Breakthrough: Three Suspects in Tiger Shroff Shooting Detained Near Kota Railway Station
Police Details: Tiger Shroff Reportedly Escaped Unharmed by Reacting Quickly to Gunfire
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget