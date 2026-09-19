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English NewsEntertainmentOTTMahhi Vij Targets Mary Kom With Remarks About Her Divorce, Says 'Apne Pati Ki Respect Karti Hu, Tumhari Tarah Nahi...'

Mahhi Vij Targets Mary Kom With Remarks About Her Divorce, Says 'Apne Pati Ki Respect Karti Hu, Tumhari Tarah Nahi...'

Bigg Boss 20 saw a heated clash between Mahhi Vij and Mary Kom after a ration task. The argument turned personal as both contestants exchanged sharp remarks.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • During a house task, Mahhi Vij targeted Mary Kom's contribution.
  • Mary Kom confronted Mahhi, questioning her efforts and making personal remarks.
  • Mahhi retaliated with remarks about Mary Kom's marriage and motherhood.
  • The heated confrontation sparked a divided debate among Bigg Boss viewers.

A task over the Bigg Boss house ration led to a tense confrontation between Mahhi Vij and Mary Kom in the latest episode. Mahhi Vij, Uditi Singh and Aashif Khan were called into the 2X room and given a chance to secure 75 per cent of the house ration. As part of the task, they had to name one contestant whose lifeline they wanted to reduce. Mahhi and Uditi initially chose Love Gill, but after Aashif disagreed, the pair named Mary Kom instead, arguing that her contribution to the house was mainly limited to cooking.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Join Neetu Kapoor For Ganpati Visarjan At Home: WATCH

Mary Kom Hits Back At Mahhi Vij And Uditi Singh

The decision did not sit well with Mary Kom. After Mahhi and Uditi returned, Mary voiced her frustration and questioned why her efforts were being dismissed despite cooking and feeding the housemates regularly.

She confronted both contestants and said, "Sabse Pehle khana khane aajate hain, pochote hain mera contribution kya hai? Tumhara kya hai sirf makeup karke, naya kapda pehenke yehi aata hai, aur kya aata hai?"

Uditi Singh reacted strongly and told Mahhi, "Now, she is talking bulls*it. Legend hai toh sir par bitha denge."

The confrontation escalated further when Mary Kom brought up Mahhi's role as a mother while making her point about managing a household. She said, "Ek ghar chala aasan hai kya? Ek Maa Hai toh pata hona chahiye."

Mahhi immediately objected to the remark and responded, "Maa par mat aao, don't talk below the belt. Tumhari zubaan dikhti hai kya hai."

Mahhi Vij Makes Personal Remarks About Mary Kom

The argument took another turn when Mahhi was later seen speaking about Mary Kom while she was not around. Mahhi compared their roles as mothers and then made a pointed reference to Mary’s relationship with her husband.

She said, "Main tumse acchi maa hoon. Mere jaisi maa koi paida nahi hui. At least tumse toh acchi hoon, main apne pati ki aajtak izzat karti hoon. Tumhare tarah nahi apne bachho ke baap ka naam kharab karoon yaa izzat ki dhajiyaan udaati hoon."

Isha Rikhi then stepped in and urged Mahhi not to bring Mary Kom’s personal life and marriage into the disagreement.

ALSO READ: Akanksha Chamola, Gaurav Khanna Cross Paths At Ektaa Kapoor’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration Amid Divorce: WATCH

'Bigg Boss 20' Fight Sparks Debate On Social Media

The clash quickly became a talking point among Bigg Boss 20 viewers, with social media users taking sharply different positions over the confrontation.

One user wrote, "Mahi vij cooked that arrogant lady so badly bhai. She is so fearless, I am loving her."

Another said, "Mahhi vij did really well yesterday though I don't like her that much!
She's superb in taking stands."

A third viewer posted, "So far, looking at their BB journeys, I feel like the winner could be either Mahhi Vij Qazi Touqeer. As their journeys r progressing, both r increasingly standing on their own & proving why they r true winner material."

Another social media user wrote, "In the Mary Kom vs. Mahhi Vij situation, I’d support #MahhiVij because being a legendary athlete doesn’t mean someone is above accountability for alleged below the belt comments. "

However, not everyone backed Mahhi. One user wrote, "Mahhi Vij comparing herself with Mary Kom is crazy. One is a TV star, the other is a global sporting legend. Know the difference."

Another added, "Mahhi vij wakes up every morning and chooses confrontation, today it was Mary Kom’s turn."

A further comment read, "@MahhiVij_ Taunted Mary Kom by saying “woh kickboxing”. What a cheap and disrespectful behaviour was that. The world knows what you did Mahhi Vij when you adopted those children. You disrespected an Olympic winner while you sat and did nothing in life."

The confrontation has now left Bigg Boss 20 viewers divided, with the episode generating strong reactions over both the ration task and the personal comments that followed.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the confrontation between Mahhi Vij and Mary Kom?

A Bigg Boss ration task required Mahhi Vij and Uditi Singh to name a contestant whose lifeline they wanted to reduce. They chose Mary Kom, arguing her contribution was mainly cooking.

How did Mary Kom react to being chosen by Mahhi Vij and Uditi Singh?

Mary Kom was frustrated, questioning why her efforts were dismissed despite cooking for the housemates. She confronted them, asking about their contributions beyond just wearing makeup.

What personal remarks were made during the argument?

Mary Kom brought up Mahhi's role as a mother, to which Mahhi objected. Later, Mahhi made personal remarks comparing herself as a mother and commenting on Mary Kom's relationship with her husband.

How did social media react to the fight between Mahhi Vij and Mary Kom?

Social media users were divided, with some supporting Mahhi for her fearless stance. Others criticized Mahhi for her personal attacks and disrespect towards Mary Kom.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mary Kom Mahhi Vij ENtertainment News Mary Kom Divorce Bigg Boss 20
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