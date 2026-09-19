Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom During a house task, Mahhi Vij targeted Mary Kom's contribution.

Mary Kom confronted Mahhi, questioning her efforts and making personal remarks.

Mahhi retaliated with remarks about Mary Kom's marriage and motherhood.

The heated confrontation sparked a divided debate among Bigg Boss viewers.

A task over the Bigg Boss house ration led to a tense confrontation between Mahhi Vij and Mary Kom in the latest episode. Mahhi Vij, Uditi Singh and Aashif Khan were called into the 2X room and given a chance to secure 75 per cent of the house ration. As part of the task, they had to name one contestant whose lifeline they wanted to reduce. Mahhi and Uditi initially chose Love Gill, but after Aashif disagreed, the pair named Mary Kom instead, arguing that her contribution to the house was mainly limited to cooking.

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Mary Kom Hits Back At Mahhi Vij And Uditi Singh

The decision did not sit well with Mary Kom. After Mahhi and Uditi returned, Mary voiced her frustration and questioned why her efforts were being dismissed despite cooking and feeding the housemates regularly.

She confronted both contestants and said, "Sabse Pehle khana khane aajate hain, pochote hain mera contribution kya hai? Tumhara kya hai sirf makeup karke, naya kapda pehenke yehi aata hai, aur kya aata hai?"

Uditi Singh reacted strongly and told Mahhi, "Now, she is talking bulls*it. Legend hai toh sir par bitha denge."

The confrontation escalated further when Mary Kom brought up Mahhi's role as a mother while making her point about managing a household. She said, "Ek ghar chala aasan hai kya? Ek Maa Hai toh pata hona chahiye."

Mahhi immediately objected to the remark and responded, "Maa par mat aao, don't talk below the belt. Tumhari zubaan dikhti hai kya hai."

Mary Kom vs #Mahivij Fight

Baap pe mat jaana ke baad.. Maa pe mat jana 🔥🔥



Watch Full Episode https://t.co/hSgwOU1oQ0#BiggBoss20 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/rkR2IYc2hI — Bigg Boss 20 Live Fan (@Biggboss20_live) September 18, 2026

Mahhi Vij Makes Personal Remarks About Mary Kom

The argument took another turn when Mahhi was later seen speaking about Mary Kom while she was not around. Mahhi compared their roles as mothers and then made a pointed reference to Mary’s relationship with her husband.

She said, "Main tumse acchi maa hoon. Mere jaisi maa koi paida nahi hui. At least tumse toh acchi hoon, main apne pati ki aajtak izzat karti hoon. Tumhare tarah nahi apne bachho ke baap ka naam kharab karoon yaa izzat ki dhajiyaan udaati hoon."

Mahi vij cooked that arrogant lady so badly bhai 😂😭 she is so fearless, I am loving her

" Pati ki aajtak respect krti hu tumari trha nhi ho pari ki dhajiya udati hu"#BiggBoss20 #MahiVij pic.twitter.com/pV1L2VbK2o — 𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙯𝙚𝙣 🥶 (@Frozen_pratik) September 18, 2026

Isha Rikhi then stepped in and urged Mahhi not to bring Mary Kom’s personal life and marriage into the disagreement.

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'Bigg Boss 20' Fight Sparks Debate On Social Media

The clash quickly became a talking point among Bigg Boss 20 viewers, with social media users taking sharply different positions over the confrontation.

One user wrote, "Mahi vij cooked that arrogant lady so badly bhai. She is so fearless, I am loving her."

Another said, "Mahhi vij did really well yesterday though I don't like her that much!

She's superb in taking stands."

A third viewer posted, "So far, looking at their BB journeys, I feel like the winner could be either Mahhi Vij Qazi Touqeer. As their journeys r progressing, both r increasingly standing on their own & proving why they r true winner material."

Another social media user wrote, "In the Mary Kom vs. Mahhi Vij situation, I’d support #MahhiVij because being a legendary athlete doesn’t mean someone is above accountability for alleged below the belt comments. "

However, not everyone backed Mahhi. One user wrote, "Mahhi Vij comparing herself with Mary Kom is crazy. One is a TV star, the other is a global sporting legend. Know the difference."

Another added, "Mahhi vij wakes up every morning and chooses confrontation, today it was Mary Kom’s turn."

A further comment read, "@MahhiVij_ Taunted Mary Kom by saying “woh kickboxing”. What a cheap and disrespectful behaviour was that. The world knows what you did Mahhi Vij when you adopted those children. You disrespected an Olympic winner while you sat and did nothing in life."

The confrontation has now left Bigg Boss 20 viewers divided, with the episode generating strong reactions over both the ration task and the personal comments that followed.