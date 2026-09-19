Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Join Neetu Kapoor For Ganpati Visarjan At Home: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranbir, Alia, Neetu Kapoor performed Ganpati Visarjan ceremony.

Family sought blessings, Alia held daughter Raha during farewell.

Earlier, couple announced refurbishing twenty Mumbai schools initiative.

This drive coincides with PM Modi's birthday celebrations.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor came together to mark the farewell of Lord Ganesha at their Mumbai home on Friday. The family took part in the Ganpati visarjan ceremony, turning the occasion into a heartfelt family moment as they bid goodbye to Bappa.

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Ranbir, Alia And Neetu Join Ganpati Visarjan

Ahead of the immersion ritual, Alia, Ranbir and Neetu brought the Ganpati idol into their residential complex. The moment also drew the attention of paparazzi waiting outside their home, who were able to capture the family as they sought Bappa’s blessings.

The trio posed for photographs and joined in the familiar chant, “Ganpati Bappa Morya”. Alia was also seen holding her daughter, Raha, in her arms during the celebrations.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with family for Ganpati Visarjan today 📸 pic.twitter.com/8rc4Q0FtT9 — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) September 18, 2026

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Alia And Ranbir Pledge To Refurbish 20 Mumbai Schools

The Ganpati celebrations came shortly after Alia and Ranbir announced a social initiative under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’. On Thursday, September 17, Alia shared the announcement on social media while extending birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In her post, Alia wrote, “Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodiji! Wishing you a healthy and fulfilling year ahead.” She also said that she and Ranbir would refurbish 20 schools in Mumbai based on recommendations from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with the initiative aimed at improving learning spaces for children.

The ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ began on September 17 and is scheduled to run for a month. The campaign has been announced to mark PM Modi’s birthday and 25 years of his public life, with a range of public service and welfare activities planned as part of the initiative.

(With inputs from ANI)