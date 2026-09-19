India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRanbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Join Neetu Kapoor For Ganpati Visarjan At Home: WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Join Neetu Kapoor For Ganpati Visarjan At Home: WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor performed Ganpati visarjan at home, chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” and bidding farewell to Bappa.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranbir, Alia, Neetu Kapoor performed Ganpati Visarjan ceremony.
  • Family sought blessings, Alia held daughter Raha during farewell.
  • Earlier, couple announced refurbishing twenty Mumbai schools initiative.
  • This drive coincides with PM Modi's birthday celebrations.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor came together to mark the farewell of Lord Ganesha at their Mumbai home on Friday. The family took part in the Ganpati visarjan ceremony, turning the occasion into a heartfelt family moment as they bid goodbye to Bappa.

ALSO READ: Akanksha Chamola, Gaurav Khanna Cross Paths At Ektaa Kapoor’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration Amid Divorce: WATCH

Ranbir, Alia And Neetu Join Ganpati Visarjan

Ahead of the immersion ritual, Alia, Ranbir and Neetu brought the Ganpati idol into their residential complex. The moment also drew the attention of paparazzi waiting outside their home, who were able to capture the family as they sought Bappa’s blessings.

The trio posed for photographs and joined in the familiar chant, “Ganpati Bappa Morya”. Alia was also seen holding her daughter, Raha, in her arms during the celebrations.

ALSO READ: Kunal Kemmu's 'Vibe' Crosses Rs 1 Cr On Opening Day, Takes Lead Over Kareena Kapoor's 'Daayra'

Alia And Ranbir Pledge To Refurbish 20 Mumbai Schools

The Ganpati celebrations came shortly after Alia and Ranbir announced a social initiative under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’. On Thursday, September 17, Alia shared the announcement on social media while extending birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In her post, Alia wrote, “Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodiji! Wishing you a healthy and fulfilling year ahead.” She also said that she and Ranbir would refurbish 20 schools in Mumbai based on recommendations from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with the initiative aimed at improving learning spaces for children.

The ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ began on September 17 and is scheduled to run for a month. The campaign has been announced to mark PM Modi’s birthday and 25 years of his public life, with a range of public service and welfare activities planned as part of the initiative.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who participated in the Ganpati visarjan at the Kapoor residence?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor joined the Ganpati visarjan ceremony at their Mumbai home. They came together to mark the farewell of Lord Ganesha.

What social initiative did Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce?

Alia and Ranbir announced an initiative to refurbish 20 schools in Mumbai. This is under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' and aims to improve learning spaces for children.

When was the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' launched?

The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' began on September 17 and is scheduled to run for a month. It was launched to mark PM Modi's birthday and 25 years of his public life.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 Sep 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Neetu Kapoor Ganpati Visarjan Ganpati Bappa
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Akanksha Chamola, Gaurav Khanna Cross Paths At Ektaa Kapoor’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration Amid Divorce: WATCH
Akanksha Chamola, Gaurav Khanna Cross Paths At Ektaa Kapoor’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration Amid Divorce: WATCH
Celebrities
'Feeling My Best Matters': Katrina Kaif Amid Post-Partum Body Shaming
'Feeling My Best Matters': Katrina Kaif Amid Post-Partum Body Shaming
Celebrities
Ranveer Singh, Pregnant Deepika Padukone Visit Siddhivinayak, Seek Bappa's Blessings | WATCH
Ranveer Singh, Pregnant Deepika Padukone Visit Siddhivinayak, Seek Bappa's Blessings | WATCH
Celebrities
‘Dupahiya’ Season 2 OTT Release Date Announced; Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ Returns
‘Dupahiya’ Season 2 OTT Release Date Announced; Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ Returns
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Nitish Kumar at Centre of Fresh Bihar Political Buzz as Alliance Offers Continue
BREAKING: Punjab Law & Order Faces Heat After On-Duty ASI Harjeet Singh Is Shot Dead
BREAKING: Punjab Security Row Escalates After ASI Killing and Bittu Convoy Incident
BREAKING: Clash Erupts at Vivekananda College During Delhi Student Union Polling
BREAKING: India Women’s Cricket Team Storms Into Asian Games Semifinals After Beating Japan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget