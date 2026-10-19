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English NewsNewsIndiaManipur: 1 Killed, Several Injured After Clashes Erupt During Concert In Thoubal; Houses, Vehicles Burnt

Manipur: 1 Killed, Several Injured After Clashes Erupt During Concert In Thoubal; Houses, Vehicles Burnt

A man was shot dead and several others sustained injuries after stone-pelting between two communities escalated into violence in Manipur’s Thoubal district.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
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  • Authorities deployed security and imposed prohibitory orders in Thoubal.

At least one person was killed and several others injured after clashes broke out between two communities in Manipur’s Thoubal district, police said on Monday. The violence also led to the burning of several houses and vehicles, prompting authorities to restrict movement in the affected areas.

The deceased has been identified as Laishram Rakesh, who was shot in the head by unidentified miscreants. He was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

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Stone-Pelting During Concert Triggers Clashes

According to police, tension began on Sunday night when a group of people allegedly started throwing stones at a nearby ground in Khangabok village, under Thoubal police station, where a concert was underway.

The incident, around 25 km south of Imphal, escalated into stone-pelting between members of two communities in Khangabok and Sangaiyumpham. A few houses and vehicles were also set on fire during the violence.

Several people sustained minor cut injuries after being hit by stones and were admitted to a hospital, police said.

Additional state and central security forces were deployed to the two villages following the clashes. The situation was under control on Monday morning, police added.

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Prohibitory Orders Issued In Affected Areas

The Thoubal district magistrate imposed prohibitory orders on Sunday night, citing the likelihood of a breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity and an imminent threat to human life and property.

The order directed residents of Khangabok and Sangaiyumpham not to leave their homes from 11 pm on Sunday under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The provision empowers authorities to issue temporary orders to prevent urgent danger or public nuisance. However, the order did not specify when the restrictions on movement would be lifted.

(With PTI inputs)

Frequently Asked Questions

What measures were taken by authorities?

Additional state and central security forces were deployed to the affected villages. The Thoubal district magistrate also imposed prohibitory orders in Khangabok and Sangaiyumpham.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Manipur Thoubal Manipur Violence
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