Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman revealed grandfather opposed parents' marriage for five years.

Grandfather objected due to father's film industry aspirations.

Sohail Khan's birth eventually ended the family disagreement.

Salman Khan shared a little-known story about his parents' marriage in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar. The revealed that his maternal grandfather stopped speaking to his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, for five years after the wedding. He went on to explain that his grandfather’s objection was not rooted in religion but in concerns about his daughter marrying an aspiring actor associated with the film industry.

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'Papa Se Paanch Saal Baat Nahi Ki'

During the episode, Salman Khan recalled that his maternal grandfather was unhappy with his mother's decision to marry Salim Khan. At the same time, Salim was trying to establish himself in the film industry, and his career ambitions worried his future father-in-law.

Clarifying the reason behind the disagreement, Salman said, “Jab mere mata-pita ki shaadi hui, toh usmein koi religious connotation nahi tha. Usmein sirf jo mere nana the, woh is baat se upset the ki yaar, inki shaadi ek good-looking aadmi se ho rahi hai, jo actor banna chah raha hai aur film industry mein hai. Uske upar se aitraaz tha.”

The actor mentioned that his grandfather was concerned about the environment his daughter would enter after marriage. Recalling his worries, Salman said, “Nana ka yeh tha ki meri beti is mahaul mein kaise rahegi.”

The disagreement eventually led to a prolonged silence between the two men. According to Salman, his maternal grandfather did not speak to Salim for five years. “Unhone mere papa se paanch saal baat nahi ki,” he recalled.

LATEST: #SalmanKhan talking about his conversation with his dad Salim Khan Salman shared his father, mother and his grandparent's story for an example, Golden heart in true sense ❤️ @BeingSalmanKhan | #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/nHVU26dKc3 — 𝚂𝚊𝚗𝚊𝚢𝚊 (@beingSanii) October 17, 2026

Sohail Khan's Birth Helped End The Family Rift

Salman Khan also talked about the moment his maternal grandfather eventually visited the family after the birth of Sohail Khan. Travelling from Mahim to Bandra, he arrived carrying a box of jalebis and expressed regret over the years he had missed.

Talking about his nana's visit, the actor said, “Tab woh aaye Mahim se Bandra, jalebi ka box leke. Aaye, phir unhone yeh regret dikhaya ki mujhse bahut badi galti hui ki I have missed my grandchildren growing up.”

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Salman Khan's Family

Salim Khan and Salma, have four children together: Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, and Alvira Agnihotri. Salim later married actor Helen in 1980.