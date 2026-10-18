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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Reveals Why His Nana Opposed Parents’ Marriage, Didn’t Speak To Salim Khan For 5 Years

Salman Khan Reveals Why His Nana Opposed Parents’ Marriage, Didn’t Speak To Salim Khan For 5 Years

In Bigg Boss 20' latest episode, Salman Khan recalled how his nana stopped speaking to Salim Khan for five years after his parents’ wedding. He also talked about what brought their family together.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman revealed grandfather opposed parents' marriage for five years.
  • Grandfather objected due to father's film industry aspirations.
  • Sohail Khan's birth eventually ended the family disagreement.

Salman Khan shared a little-known story about his parents' marriage in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar. The revealed that his maternal grandfather stopped speaking to his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, for five years after the wedding. He went on to explain that his grandfather’s objection was not rooted in religion but in concerns about his daughter marrying an aspiring actor associated with the film industry.

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'Papa Se Paanch Saal Baat Nahi Ki'

During the episode, Salman Khan recalled that his maternal grandfather was unhappy with his mother's decision to marry Salim Khan. At the same time, Salim was trying to establish himself in the film industry, and his career ambitions worried his future father-in-law.

Clarifying the reason behind the disagreement, Salman said, “Jab mere mata-pita ki shaadi hui, toh usmein koi religious connotation nahi tha. Usmein sirf jo mere nana the, woh is baat se upset the ki yaar, inki shaadi ek good-looking aadmi se ho rahi hai, jo actor banna chah raha hai aur film industry mein hai. Uske upar se aitraaz tha.”

The actor mentioned that his grandfather was concerned about the environment his daughter would enter after marriage. Recalling his worries, Salman said, “Nana ka yeh tha ki meri beti is mahaul mein kaise rahegi.”

The disagreement eventually led to a prolonged silence between the two men. According to Salman, his maternal grandfather did not speak to Salim for five years. “Unhone mere papa se paanch saal baat nahi ki,” he recalled.

Sohail Khan's Birth Helped End The Family Rift

Salman Khan also talked about the moment his maternal grandfather eventually visited the family after the birth of Sohail Khan. Travelling from Mahim to Bandra, he arrived carrying a box of jalebis and expressed regret over the years he had missed.

Talking about his nana's visit, the actor said, “Tab woh aaye Mahim se Bandra, jalebi ka box leke. Aaye, phir unhone yeh regret dikhaya ki mujhse bahut badi galti hui ki I have missed my grandchildren growing up.”

ALSO READ: Pawan Singh Fined Rs 3,000 By UP Court In Wife Jyoti Singh’s Maintenance Case

Salman Khan's Family

Salim Khan and Salma, have four children together: Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, and Alvira Agnihotri. Salim later married actor Helen in 1980.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Salman Khan's maternal grandfather disapprove of his parents' marriage?

His grandfather objected because Salim Khan was an aspiring actor in the film industry. He was concerned about his daughter entering that environment, not for religious reasons.

How long did Salman Khan's maternal grandfather not speak to his father?

Salman Khan revealed his maternal grandfather did not speak to his father, Salim Khan, for five years after the wedding. This was due to his concerns about Salim's aspirations in the film industry.

What led to the reconciliation between Salman Khan's maternal grandfather and father?

The birth of Sohail Khan prompted Salman's maternal grandfather to visit the family. He arrived with jalebis and expressed regret over missing his grandchildren's early years.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sohail Khan Salim Khan Salma Khan Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20
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