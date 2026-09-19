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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Scolds Driver After Fan Gets Hurt By His Car During Ganpati Celebrations: WATCH

Salman Khan Scolds Driver After Fan Gets Hurt By His Car During Ganpati Celebrations: WATCH

Salman Khan scolded his driver after a fan’s foot reportedly came under his car during Ganpati celebrations at Ashish Shelar’s residence. Watch the viral video.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan visited minister's residence for Ganpati darshan.
  • Amidst huge crowd, a fan's foot came under his car.
  • Salman reprimanded driver; video triggered mixed responses online.

Salman Khan's visit to Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar’s residence in Mumbai for Ganpati darshan took an unexpected turn when a huge crowd surrounded his car. Amid the rush, a fan’s foot reportedly came under the vehicle, prompting Salman to react and reprimand his driver. A video of the incident has since surfaced online and triggered a mixed response from social media users.

ALSO READ: Mahhi Vij Targets Mary Kom With Remarks About Her Divorce, Says 'Apne Pati Ki Respect Karti Hu, Tumhari Tarah Nahi...'

Salman Khan Loses Cool At Paps

Videos from the gathering show Salman’s car surrounded by fans and photographers, with very little space left for the vehicle to move. His security team could also be seen trying to manage the crowd as the situation became increasingly difficult.

As the car attempted to move through the packed area, a fan’s foot reportedly came underneath it. People at the scene can be heard asking the driver to reverse slightly, while the fan appeared to cry out in pain. Salman was then seen reacting sharply towards his driver and asking him to move the vehicle away from the crowd.

The incident came after Salman had already struggled to make his way through the crowd.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Join Neetu Kapoor For Ganpati Visarjan At Home: WATCH

Salman Khan’s Reaction Draws Mixed Responses

The video quickly became a talking point online, with viewers divided over Salman’s reaction. Some initially criticised the actor for reprimanding his driver, while others felt his response was understandable given the chaos and the reported injury.

One netizen wrote, "Why Salman Khan is scolding his driver like this. Just few moments before he was showing too much simplicity and humbleness in him."

Another concerned netizen wrote, “Actors are given too much of attention in India. They are humans. And especially this actor is well known to be rude and arrogant since years. Nothing new was caught on camera. This is what he is.”

A user said, "Galti karega diver to usko datega nahi to kya bonus dega use."

Another said, "He is also a human being like us not a non biological being or any special God."

One user commented, "I think staying and living with Salman is very difficult"

Another shared a video showing the huge chaos at the Ganpati pandal and wrote, "This is the real reason why Salman Khan is angry."

Another said, "So what? Many people scold drivers if they wrong."

One more user wrote, "Simplicity aur humbleness sirf dhikhava hai. Asli main he is heartless."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during Salman Khan's Ganpati darshan visit?

A huge crowd surrounded Salman Khan's car, and a fan's foot reportedly came under the vehicle. This prompted Salman to reprimand his driver.

Why did Salman Khan scold his driver?

Salman Khan reacted sharply and reprimanded his driver after a fan's foot reportedly came under the car amidst the crowded situation. People at the scene heard the fan cry out in pain.

How did social media users react to the incident?

Social media users had mixed reactions. Some criticized Salman for reprimanding his driver, while others found his response understandable due to the chaos and reported injury.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi Salman Khan Salman Khan Viral Video MUMBAI Salman Khan Driver
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