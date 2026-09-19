Salman Khan Scolds Driver After Fan Gets Hurt By His Car During Ganpati Celebrations: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan visited minister's residence for Ganpati darshan.

Amidst huge crowd, a fan's foot came under his car.

Salman reprimanded driver; video triggered mixed responses online.

Salman Khan's visit to Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar’s residence in Mumbai for Ganpati darshan took an unexpected turn when a huge crowd surrounded his car. Amid the rush, a fan’s foot reportedly came under the vehicle, prompting Salman to react and reprimand his driver. A video of the incident has since surfaced online and triggered a mixed response from social media users.

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Salman Khan Loses Cool At Paps

Videos from the gathering show Salman’s car surrounded by fans and photographers, with very little space left for the vehicle to move. His security team could also be seen trying to manage the crowd as the situation became increasingly difficult.

As the car attempted to move through the packed area, a fan’s foot reportedly came underneath it. People at the scene can be heard asking the driver to reverse slightly, while the fan appeared to cry out in pain. Salman was then seen reacting sharply towards his driver and asking him to move the vehicle away from the crowd.

Why Salman Khan is scolding his driver like this.



Just few moments before he was showing too much simplicity and humbleness in him pic.twitter.com/0h8SiJnTHp — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) September 18, 2026

The incident came after Salman had already struggled to make his way through the crowd.

It's not easy to protect Salman Khan 😱💀



- Look at those 𝘁𝘄𝗼 𝗹𝘂𝗰𝗸𝘆 𝗸𝗶𝗱𝘀 who suddenly appeared in front of Salman Khan. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kTvAAQFO1f — T-Celebs (@t_celebs) September 17, 2026

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Salman Khan’s Reaction Draws Mixed Responses

The video quickly became a talking point online, with viewers divided over Salman’s reaction. Some initially criticised the actor for reprimanding his driver, while others felt his response was understandable given the chaos and the reported injury.

One netizen wrote, "Why Salman Khan is scolding his driver like this. Just few moments before he was showing too much simplicity and humbleness in him."

Another concerned netizen wrote, “Actors are given too much of attention in India. They are humans. And especially this actor is well known to be rude and arrogant since years. Nothing new was caught on camera. This is what he is.”

A user said, "Galti karega diver to usko datega nahi to kya bonus dega use."

Another said, "He is also a human being like us not a non biological being or any special God."

One user commented, "I think staying and living with Salman is very difficult"

Another shared a video showing the huge chaos at the Ganpati pandal and wrote, "This is the real reason why Salman Khan is angry."

Another said, "So what? Many people scold drivers if they wrong."

One more user wrote, "Simplicity aur humbleness sirf dhikhava hai. Asli main he is heartless."