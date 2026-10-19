Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Used Signal And Telegram To Exchange Messages, Share Locations

The Tiger Shroff firing case has taken a significant turn following the arrest of all three accused, with investigators uncovering details of their communication network and roles in the conspiracy. The three accused - one of whom is a minor - were reportedly in contact with a handler and regularly exchanged messages and shared locations through Signal and Telegram.

The officials are examining whether the handler was Anil Pandit himself or someone close to him who was coordinating with the shooters. The digital footprints during the probe indicate that Rehan was in contact with Anil Pandit.

According to the investigation, Rehan allegedly recruited a minor from Sonipat to be part of the conspiracy, while Hrithik, who was already in Mumbai, allegedly provided logistical support to Rehan and the minor shooter.