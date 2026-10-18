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English NewsEntertainmentOTT'I Asked Him For A Whole Year': Rashmika Mandanna On Asking Vijay Deverakonda To Marry Her

'I Asked Him For A Whole Year': Rashmika Mandanna On Asking Vijay Deverakonda To Marry Her

On Koffee With Karan 9, Rashmika Mandanna opens up about her marriage with Vijay Deverakonda, revealing who initiated the conversation and sharing playful moments from their relationship.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 10:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rashmika, Vijay discuss marriage, relationship on 'Koffee With Karan'.
  • Rashmika persistently proposed marriage to Vijay for a year.
  • They married on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur.
  • Rashmika picked Allu Arjun; Vijay agreed on their pairing.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are in a happy space, balancing their personal and professional lives beautifully. The couple will now be seen together on Karan Johar’s popular talk show, ‘Koffee With Karan 9’. The promo of the upcoming episode has been released, giving fans a glimpse of their fun-filled conversation. Rashmika and Vijay will be appearing together on Karan’s show for the first time. During the episode, the couple will be seen sharing interesting details about their marriage and relationship.

Also Read: Salman Khan Reveals Why His Nana Opposed Parents’ Marriage, Didn’t Speak To Salim Khan For 5 Years

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Who Asked For Marriage First 

In the latest promo, Karan Johar asks Rashmika and Vijay who proposed to whom for marriage. Responding to the question, Vijay says that Rashmika was the one who kept suggesting that they should get married. He adds that after she had asked him nearly 100 times, he finally agreed, saying, “You’ve asked me 100 times, so let’s do it."

Surprised by his response, Karan asks Rashmika if she had really asked Vijay 100 times. The actress then reveals, “I asked him for a whole year.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Rashmika Mandanna Picks Allu Arjun As Favourite Co-Star

Additionally, Rashmika reveals the name of her favourite co-star. When asked to choose between Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor, the actress picks Allu Arjun. Karan then asks Vijay who he thinks makes the best on-screen pair with him, apart from Rashmika. The actress quickly responds, “No one.” Vijay agrees with her and says, “The first rule of marriage is to always agree with your wife.” His witty response leaves Rashmika laughing.

Talking about Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding, the couple tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur. Their wedding grabbed considerable attention, with pictures of their wedding looks going viral on social media.The couple’s love story began in 2017 when they worked together in the film ‘Geetha Govindam’. They reportedly remained in a relationship for several years but chose to keep their romance away from the public eye.

Frequently Asked Questions

What show will Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda appear on together?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will appear together on Karan Johar’s popular talk show, ‘Koffee With Karan 9’. This marks their first joint appearance on the show.

Who proposed for marriage between Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?

Vijay Deverakonda revealed that Rashmika was the one who persistently suggested they get married. She had asked him for a whole year before he finally agreed.

When and where did Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda get married?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26, 2026. Their wedding ceremony took place in Udaipur.

Who is Rashmika Mandanna's favorite co-star?

When asked to choose between Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna picked Allu Arjun as her favorite co-star.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 10:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Johar Vijay Devarakonda Rashmika Mandanna Koffee With Karan Season 9
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