'I Asked Him For A Whole Year': Rashmika Mandanna On Asking Vijay Deverakonda To Marry Her

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rashmika, Vijay discuss marriage, relationship on 'Koffee With Karan'.

Rashmika persistently proposed marriage to Vijay for a year.

They married on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur.

Rashmika picked Allu Arjun; Vijay agreed on their pairing.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are in a happy space, balancing their personal and professional lives beautifully. The couple will now be seen together on Karan Johar’s popular talk show, ‘Koffee With Karan 9’. The promo of the upcoming episode has been released, giving fans a glimpse of their fun-filled conversation. Rashmika and Vijay will be appearing together on Karan’s show for the first time. During the episode, the couple will be seen sharing interesting details about their marriage and relationship.

Also Read: Salman Khan Reveals Why His Nana Opposed Parents’ Marriage, Didn’t Speak To Salim Khan For 5 Years

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Who Asked For Marriage First

In the latest promo, Karan Johar asks Rashmika and Vijay who proposed to whom for marriage. Responding to the question, Vijay says that Rashmika was the one who kept suggesting that they should get married. He adds that after she had asked him nearly 100 times, he finally agreed, saying, “You’ve asked me 100 times, so let’s do it."

Surprised by his response, Karan asks Rashmika if she had really asked Vijay 100 times. The actress then reveals, “I asked him for a whole year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

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