Bharathiraja was a veteran filmmaker known for reshaping Tamil cinema through his realistic storytelling. He passed away at the age of 84 on June 10.
PM Modi Mourns Loss Of Bharathiraja, Calls Him ‘Towering Figure’ Who Transformed Tamil Cinema
The final rites of Bharathiraja will be conducted with full state honours this afternoon, following an announcement by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.
- Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja passed away; PM Modi expressed grief.
- Bharathiraja pioneered Tamil cinema; known for realistic rural narratives.
- Full state honours for filmmaker's funeral on June 11.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, who passed away at the age of 84 on June 10. PM Modi described the filmmaker's death as “very saddening” and extended his condolences to the bereaved family and admirers.
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bharathiraja
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi hailed Bharathiraja's immense contribution to Indian cinema, particularly highlighting his portrayal of rural life on screen.
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“The passing of Thiru Bharathiraja Ji is very saddening. He was a towering figure of the cinema world whose works transformed Tamil cinema. Particularly noteworthy was his portrayal of rural life. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister wrote.
The passing of Thiru Bharathiraja Ji is very saddening. He was a towering figure of the cinema world whose works transformed Tamil cinema. Particularly noteworthy was his portrayal of rural life. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2026
Bharathiraja Is A Pioneer Of Tamil Cinema
Bharathiraja is widely credited with reshaping Tamil cinema through his realistic storytelling and rural narratives. He made his directorial debut with 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on to deliver several acclaimed films, including Kizhake Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Kaadhal Oviyam, and Mudhal Mariyathai.
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His final project was Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal, which premiered on Prime Video in 2023.
According to reports, the filmmaker’s health had deteriorated in recent months. He had reportedly faced multiple hospitalisations over the past year and had been struggling emotionally following the death of his son, actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja, who passed away due to cardiac arrest in March 2025 at the age of 48.
Bharathiraja To Be Laid To Rest With Full State Honours
Bharathiraja’s final rites will be conducted with full state honours at his farmhouse in Theni district on June 11. The decision was announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, who personally visited the filmmaker’s residence to pay his last respects.
Lyricist Vairamuthu also confirmed that the funeral would take place on Thursday afternoon. As a mark of respect, the Tamil film industry has suspended all shooting activities for 12 hours from 6 am on Thursday.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was Bharathiraja and when did he pass away?
What was Bharathiraja's significant contribution to Indian cinema?
He was a pioneering figure who transformed Tamil cinema with his realistic storytelling and notable portrayal of rural life. He made his directorial debut in 1977 with
How did PM Modi react to Bharathiraja's passing?
PM Modi expressed deep sadness, describing his death as
What are the details regarding Bharathiraja's funeral?
His final rites will be conducted with full state honours on June 11 at his farmhouse in Theni district. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announced the state honours and visited his residence.