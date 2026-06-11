PM Modi Mourns Loss Of Bharathiraja, Calls Him ‘Towering Figure’ Who Transformed Tamil Cinema

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja passed away; PM Modi expressed grief.

Bharathiraja pioneered Tamil cinema; known for realistic rural narratives.

Full state honours for filmmaker's funeral on June 11.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, who passed away at the age of 84 on June 10. PM Modi described the filmmaker's death as “very saddening” and extended his condolences to the bereaved family and admirers.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bharathiraja

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi hailed Bharathiraja's immense contribution to Indian cinema, particularly highlighting his portrayal of rural life on screen.

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“The passing of Thiru Bharathiraja Ji is very saddening. He was a towering figure of the cinema world whose works transformed Tamil cinema. Particularly noteworthy was his portrayal of rural life. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister wrote.

The passing of Thiru Bharathiraja Ji is very saddening. He was a towering figure of the cinema world whose works transformed Tamil cinema. Particularly noteworthy was his portrayal of rural life. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2026

Bharathiraja Is A Pioneer Of Tamil Cinema

Bharathiraja is widely credited with reshaping Tamil cinema through his realistic storytelling and rural narratives. He made his directorial debut with 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on to deliver several acclaimed films, including Kizhake Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Kaadhal Oviyam, and Mudhal Mariyathai.

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His final project was Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal, which premiered on Prime Video in 2023.

According to reports, the filmmaker’s health had deteriorated in recent months. He had reportedly faced multiple hospitalisations over the past year and had been struggling emotionally following the death of his son, actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja, who passed away due to cardiac arrest in March 2025 at the age of 48.

Bharathiraja To Be Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

Bharathiraja’s final rites will be conducted with full state honours at his farmhouse in Theni district on June 11. The decision was announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, who personally visited the filmmaker’s residence to pay his last respects.

Lyricist Vairamuthu also confirmed that the funeral would take place on Thursday afternoon. As a mark of respect, the Tamil film industry has suspended all shooting activities for 12 hours from 6 am on Thursday.