Fans have waited four years for the return of Lock Upp. The show's makers have finally announced its comeback after a major hit first season.
Lock Upp 2 Teaser Out; Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh End Up Behind Bars In Netflix Show
Netflix has unveiled the teaser of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza, featuring Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh behind bars. Fans are excited for the show's return, while Kangana Ranaut's exit remains a major talking point.
- Fans anticipate a fresh format and new hosts.
Kangana Won't Be Part Of Season 2
The first season of Lock Upp was a major hit, and fans had been eagerly waiting for its second season. After a long wait of four years, the makers have finally announced the reality show's return. However, this time, Kangana Ranaut is no longer associated with the show, and her absence has become a major talking point among fans.
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People have high expectations for this new season. In the comments section, fans are expressing their excitement about the show. According to makers, the new season is expected to bring something fresh and different.
It will be interesting to see whether Farah and Riteish's pairing succeeds in winning the hearts of the audience.