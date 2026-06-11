Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesLock Upp 2 Teaser Out; Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh End Up Behind Bars In Netflix Show

Lock Upp 2 Teaser Out; Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh End Up Behind Bars In Netflix Show

Netflix has unveiled the teaser of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza, featuring Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh behind bars. Fans are excited for the show's return, while Kangana Ranaut's exit remains a major talking point.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 02:55 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fans anticipate a fresh format and new hosts.

The wait is finally over as Netflix has released the teaser of its much-awaited reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza, where Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are seen behind prison bars, instantly surprising fans and building massive excitement for the new season.

Lock Upp Season 2 Announced

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan as the formidable ‘Jailers’, Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa places 14 well-known personalities as ‘inmates’ inside a controlled, high-pressure jail unlike anything seen before in Indian reality entertainment. Cut off from the outside world, stripped of comforts, and subjected to increasingly challenging tasks, the inmates must navigate shifting alliances and difficult choices where every move can flip the narrative overnight.

ALSO READ: When Sushant Divgikar Spoke About Becoming Rani KoHEnur On Pranit More Show: ‘Who Cares About My Sexuality?

But this isn’t about inmates surviving the jail. It’s about perception, confession and everything in between. The show gives inmates an opportunity to reveal the stories beyond their image. 

In the show's teaser, both Farah and Riteish are seen inside the jail. They are also seen giving each other intense looks and showing attitude. After their display of swag and rivalry, Farah and Riteish appear shocked.

Kangana Won't Be Part Of Season 2

The first season of Lock Upp was a major hit, and fans had been eagerly waiting for its second season. After a long wait of four years, the makers have finally announced the reality show's return. However, this time, Kangana Ranaut is no longer associated with the show, and her absence has become a major talking point among fans.

ALSO READ: What Is 'Rs 370 Biryani' Controversy? All About Himanshu Jangra's Viral Remark On Pranit More Show

People have high expectations for this new season. In the comments section, fans are expressing their excitement about the show. According to makers, the new season is expected to bring something fresh and different.

It will be interesting to see whether Farah and Riteish's pairing succeeds in winning the hearts of the audience.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

How long have fans waited for the second season of Lock Upp?

Fans have waited four years for the return of Lock Upp. The show's makers have finally announced its comeback after a major hit first season.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jun 2026 02:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Riteish Deshmukh Netflix Lock Upp KANGANA RANAUT
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Lock Upp 2 Teaser Out; Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh End Up Behind Bars In Netflix Show
Lock Upp 2 Teaser Out; Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh End Up Behind Bars In Netflix Show
Celebrities
Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Spotted At Mumbai Airport; Walk Hand In Hand Ahead Of July 5 Wedding
Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Spotted At Mumbai Airport; Walk Hand In Hand Ahead Of July 5 Wedding
Celebrities
The Narmada Story Review | When State Turns A Deaf Ear, Tribal Mother’s Roar Becomes Sound Of Justice
The Narmada Story Review | When State Turns A Deaf Ear, Tribal Mother’s Roar Becomes Sound Of Justice
Celebrities
Main Vaapas Aaunga Review | Imtiaz Ali Reminds Us That Maps Change With Partition, But Heart’s ‘Geography’ Stays Put
Main Vaapas Aaunga Review | Imtiaz Ali Reminds Us That Maps Change With Partition, But Heart’s ‘Geography’ Stays Put
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Three Indian Crew Members Confirmed Dead After U.S. Strike Near Strait of Hormuz
Breaking: Gym Owner Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Haryana’s Hansi, Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claim Emerges
Politics: Prakash Chik Baraik Says Public Mandate Prompted His Rajya Sabha Resignation
Political Row: NDA Allies Defend BJP Strategy as Opposition Targets Outreach Ahead of UP Polls
Political: Four TMC Women MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav, Fresh Defection Speculation Rocks Party
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget