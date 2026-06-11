Lock Upp 2 Teaser Out; Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh End Up Behind Bars In Netflix Show

The wait is finally over as Netflix has released the teaser of its much-awaited reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza, where Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are seen behind prison bars, instantly surprising fans and building massive excitement for the new season.

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan as the formidable ‘Jailers’, Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa places 14 well-known personalities as ‘inmates’ inside a controlled, high-pressure jail unlike anything seen before in Indian reality entertainment. Cut off from the outside world, stripped of comforts, and subjected to increasingly challenging tasks, the inmates must navigate shifting alliances and difficult choices where every move can flip the narrative overnight.

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But this isn’t about inmates surviving the jail. It’s about perception, confession and everything in between. The show gives inmates an opportunity to reveal the stories beyond their image.

In the show's teaser, both Farah and Riteish are seen inside the jail. They are also seen giving each other intense looks and showing attitude. After their display of swag and rivalry, Farah and Riteish appear shocked.