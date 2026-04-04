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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'It’s In Our DNA': Ranbir Kapoor On Daughter Raha’s Love For Ramayana

'It’s In Our DNA': Ranbir Kapoor On Daughter Raha’s Love For Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that his daughter Raha has developed a strong interest in Ramayana, often asking him questions about it. He also said that such cultural tales are deeply rooted in “our DNA”.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 06:19 PM (IST)
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Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about a heartwarming aspect of his personal life, revealing how his daughter Raha has developed a deep interest in the epic Ramayana. The actor, who is currently portraying Lord Ram in an upcoming big-budget adaptation, shared how the story has naturally become a part of their everyday conversations.

Raha’s Curiosity About Ramayana

During the teaser launch, Ranbir shared that Raha has been curious and engaged with the story of Ramayana. He revealed that after returning home from shoots, he would narrate parts of the epic to her, which gradually sparked her interest.

Recalling these moments, he said, “It’s in our DNA.” Ranbir also shared that Raha would ask him innocent and adorable questions related to his work and the characters from the story, showing how naturally children absorb cultural narratives when introduced at a young age.

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Balancing Fatherhood And Mythological Role

The actor highlighted how working on Ramayana has influenced his life as a father. Playing the role of Lord Ram is not just a professional milestone for him, but also something that has shaped his interactions at home.

Ranbir explained that narrating stories to Raha became a routine after his shoots. This not only helped him connect with his daughter but also allowed him to relive and understand the epic from a fresh perspective. His experience shows how cinema and personal life can intersect in meaningful ways.

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, while actors like Sai Pallavi and Yash are also part of the ensemble cast. The film is being developed as a large-scale cinematic adaptation with advanced visual effects and global appeal.

The project has already generated strong buzz, with audiences eagerly awaiting its release. With a massive scale and cultural significance, the film aims to present the timeless story to modern viewers. Ranbir’s emotional connection to both the role and his daughter adds a personal layer to the project, highlighting how stories like Ramayana continue to live on not just on screen, but also within families.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the upcoming Ramayana adaptation about?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this is an ambitious, large-scale cinematic adaptation of the Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi and Yash also in the cast.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 06:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Raha
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