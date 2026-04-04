'It’s In Our DNA': Ranbir Kapoor On Daughter Raha’s Love For Ramayana

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Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about a heartwarming aspect of his personal life, revealing how his daughter Raha has developed a deep interest in the epic Ramayana. The actor, who is currently portraying Lord Ram in an upcoming big-budget adaptation, shared how the story has naturally become a part of their everyday conversations.

Raha’s Curiosity About Ramayana

During the teaser launch, Ranbir shared that Raha has been curious and engaged with the story of Ramayana. He revealed that after returning home from shoots, he would narrate parts of the epic to her, which gradually sparked her interest.

Recalling these moments, he said, “It’s in our DNA.” Ranbir also shared that Raha would ask him innocent and adorable questions related to his work and the characters from the story, showing how naturally children absorb cultural narratives when introduced at a young age.

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Balancing Fatherhood And Mythological Role

The actor highlighted how working on Ramayana has influenced his life as a father. Playing the role of Lord Ram is not just a professional milestone for him, but also something that has shaped his interactions at home.

Ranbir explained that narrating stories to Raha became a routine after his shoots. This not only helped him connect with his daughter but also allowed him to relive and understand the epic from a fresh perspective. His experience shows how cinema and personal life can intersect in meaningful ways.

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, while actors like Sai Pallavi and Yash are also part of the ensemble cast. The film is being developed as a large-scale cinematic adaptation with advanced visual effects and global appeal.

The project has already generated strong buzz, with audiences eagerly awaiting its release. With a massive scale and cultural significance, the film aims to present the timeless story to modern viewers. Ranbir’s emotional connection to both the role and his daughter adds a personal layer to the project, highlighting how stories like Ramayana continue to live on not just on screen, but also within families.