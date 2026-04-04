The shooting for Jailer 2 is complete and the film is in its final stages. The release date will be announced soon by the production team.
Rajinikanth Gives Update On Jailer 2 Release Date, Says ‘No Comments’ On Tamil Nadu Election Question
Rajinikanth announced that filming for Jailer 2 is complete and the film is now in post-production, with the release date set to be revealed soon.
Rajinikanth, while speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, shared an update on his upcoming film Jailer 2. He confirmed that shooting is complete and the film is in its final stages. The superstar added that the production team will soon officially announce the release date. The Tamil action-comedy is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures.
Rajinikanth Gives Update On Jailer 2 Release
“The shooting of the upcoming film Jailer 2 has been completed and is currently in its final stages. The production team will soon officially announce the release date,” Rajinikanth told reporters.
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He also shared news about his collaboration with Kamal Haasan, revealing that filming for the project will start in August 2026.
When asked about the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, he declined to comment, and added, “No comments.”
Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Rajinikanth said that the shooting of his upcoming film Jailer 2 has been completed and is currently in its final stages. He added that the production team will soon officially announce the release date.— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2026
On reports of a new collaboration, Rajinikanth… pic.twitter.com/2S4n1fa03Q
Recently, the actor responded to claims by Aadhav Arjuna that he avoided politics due to threats from the DMK. In 2020, Rajinikanth had announced plans to form his own political party and contest the elections but later stepped back following a health scare, which he considered a “warning from God”.
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“I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who condemned his slanderous remarks and raised their voices in support of me,” he said, adding, “Time doesn’t speak, but it waits and gives the answer.”
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the latest update on Rajinikanth's film Jailer 2?
When will the shooting for Rajinikanth's project with Kamal Haasan begin?
Filming for the project that brings Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan together is scheduled to commence in August 2026.
Did Rajinikanth comment on the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections?
No, Rajinikanth declined to comment on the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, stating 'No comments'.