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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his second visit to Kerala within a week, addressed a public meeting in Thiruvalla, intensifying his attack on both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), while positioning the BJP as the alternative.

Setting the tone of his address, the Prime Minister accused Congress and the Left of repeatedly misleading people.

“Congress, UDF-LDF have developed a habit of lying about everything. When we brought CAA, they spread so many lies; today, CAA has been implemented, and the country has suffered no harm. When the film Kerala Files came out, they started saying it's lies; when Kashmir Files came out, they started saying it's lies; when the Dhurandhar film came, they started saying it's lies... These days, similar lies are being spread about FCRA, UCC as well...,” he said.

Sabarimala ‘Loot’ At Centre Of Attack

Making Sabarimala the central issue, Modi alleged, “There is a clear pattern in the loot at Sabarimala. They are occurring under LDF rule, but are linked to senior Congress leaders.”

He questioned the probe, saying, “The LDF has not handed the probe to the CBI, raising serious questions.”

Targeting Congress further, he added, “At the same time, Congress, which has largely stayed away from temple-related issues, is now faking, trying to project itself as pro-Hindu.”

“The corruption and appeasement politics of the Left and Congress are directly impacting Keralam’s culture and faith. First, they defamed the Sabarimala temple. Today, it is being looted by them,” he said.

Promise Of Probe Under NDA Government

The Prime Minister said a change in government would ensure accountability. “Once an NDA government is formed, a thorough investigation into both LDF and UDF will be ensured, and those found guilty will be punished. Devotees of Swami Ayyappa expect nothing less than justice.”

‘BJP Is The Only A-Team’

Escalating his political attack, Modi said, “The Left calls Congress the BJP’s B team. Congress calls the Left the BJP’s B team.”

“They say it because they know the truth. If there’s one A team in Keralam, it is the BJP,” he added.

Reaches Out On Gulf Crisis

Addressing concerns over the West Asia conflict, the Prime Minister said, “In these circumstances of war, I understand your concerns. That is why I am in constant touch with leaders of Gulf countries, and we are continuously engaging with their governments.”

“I assure all families that your son, your daughter, your relatives may be far from you, but they are not alone. The Government of India stands with every Indian living in these countries,” he said.

“Even amid war, we are extending all possible help to Indians,” he added.

Fishermen evacuation and attack on Congress

Highlighting rescue efforts, Modi said, “Indian fishermen from Goa, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and other states are currently stranded in Iran and parts of the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict. We’re trying to bring them back safely.”

He added, “For us, their lives are important… right now, our priority is to bring our fishermen brothers and sisters back alive.”

He criticised Congress, stating, “Congress doesn't care about this. The only thing they care about is politics and power.”

‘Congress risking ties with West Asia’

The Prime Minister alleged that Congress remarks could harm India’s external relations.

“Congress is making statements that risk straining India’s relations with West Asian countries, creating unnecessary panic,” he said.

He added, “Congress wants West Asian countries to see India as an enemy… they want panic to spread.”

Urging restraint, he said, “I urge Congress leaders to refrain from making remarks that could endanger Indians living in the Middle East.”

Focus on jobs, migration in Kerala

Raising economic concerns, Modi said, “Keralam faces a serious challenge, with youth leaving the state in search of work.”

“Keralam needs jobs, strong industry, growth in the service sector, value for skills, and support for startups,” he said, attributing the situation to “corruption and communal politics.”

Women empowerment and welfare push

Highlighting welfare measures, the Prime Minister said, “If any group has benefited the most from NDA policies, it is women.”

He cited initiatives such as toilets, Jan Dhan accounts, housing, MUDRA loans and the “Lakhpati Didi” programme, adding, “We have already created 3 crore Lakhpati Didis, and have set a target to create 3 crore more.”

He also reiterated the government’s goal of ensuring “33% women’s representation in Parliament from 2029 onwards.”

Sabarimala railway, development pitch

On infrastructure, Modi said, “The Sabarimala Railway Project will unlock new opportunities… boost local trade and create employment opportunities for the youth.”

He accused the state government of creating hurdles, adding, “Once a BJP double-engine government comes to power in Keralam, these obstacles will be removed. This is Modi’s guarantee.”

Funding comparison with past governments

Drawing a comparison, he said, “When LDF and UDF were in power at the Centre, Keralam received far less. Under the Modi government, five times more funds have been allocated to the state compared to that period.”

‘Parivartan’ call ahead of polls

Reiterating his message, Modi said Kerala was heading towards change and emphasised that both the LDF and UDF must be defeated for the state to move forward.