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HomeNewsIndiaJustice Nagarathna Stresses Independence Of EC, CAG, Flags Structural Risks

Justice Nagarathna Stresses Independence Of EC, CAG, Flags Structural Risks

She cautioned that a constitutional breakdown may not always be overt, but can occur through a gradual weakening of institutional structures, even when rights remain formally intact.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 10:36 PM (IST)
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Supreme Court Justice B V Nagarathna on Saturday underscored the need for the Election Commission of India to function independently, free from political influence. She also highlighted the importance of autonomy for other central institutions.

“It is of utmost importance that these institutions function independently and not to be influenced by political processes,” she said.

Justice Nagarathna, who is in line to become the Chief Justice in September 2027 as per seniority, made the remarks while addressing an event at Chanakya National Law University in Patna on the theme “Constitutionalism beyond Rights: Why Structure Matters”.

Warning On ‘Constitutional Breakdown’

She cautioned that a constitutional breakdown may not always be overt, but can occur through a gradual weakening of institutional structures, even when rights remain formally intact.

“The dismantling of structure occurs when institutions stop checking each other. In that moment, elections may continue, courts may function, laws may be enacted by the parliament; and yet, power is effectively not restrained because the structural discipline no longer exists,” she said.

Role Of Oversight Institutions

Justice Nagarathna noted that bodies such as the Election Commission, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), and the Finance Commission are “insulated, specialised and given tasks where it may be insufficient to ensure neutrality”.

Reiterating her point, she said, “It is of utmost importance that these institutions function independently and not to be influenced by political processes.”

Elections And The Question Of ‘Control’

Speaking about the role of elections in a democracy, she said the process goes beyond routine administration and is central to the formation of political authority.

“Our constitutional democracy has amply demonstrated smooth changes in government due to elections being held on a timely basis,” she said.

“Control over that process is, in effect, control over the conditions of political competition itself,” she added.

Health Of The Constitution

Justice Nagarathna also reflected on the broader health of the Constitution, stating that it depends on whether institutions perform their roles as intended.

She said it rests on “whether the legislature deliberates on forthcoming laws rather than merely stamps approval” and “whether the executive governs within law rather than over it.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Justice B V Nagarathna emphasize regarding the Election Commission of India?

Justice Nagarathna stressed the critical need for the Election Commission of India to operate independently, free from any political influence.

How can constitutional breakdown occur, according to Justice Nagarathna?

A constitutional breakdown can happen gradually through the weakening of institutional structures, even if rights appear intact. This occurs when institutions fail to check each other.

What is the significance of institutions like the Election Commission, CAG, and Finance Commission?

These bodies are designed to be insulated and specialized, performing tasks where neutrality is essential for their effective functioning.

What does Justice Nagarathna say about control over the electoral process?

She stated that control over the electoral process is essentially control over the conditions of political competition itself, highlighting its fundamental importance in a democracy.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 10:36 PM (IST)
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CAG Justice Nagarathna Independence Of EC Structural Risks
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