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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRahul Banerjee Death: Wife Priyanka Sarkar Attends Press Meet, Police Complaint Filed Against Producers

Rahul Banerjee Death: Wife Priyanka Sarkar Attends Press Meet, Police Complaint Filed Against Producers

Rahul Banerjee's wife, Priyanka Sarkar, was present at the press meet with the film body but did not speak to the media.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 08:47 PM (IST)
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Amidst the controversy over the accidental death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee during an outdoor shoot near Digha in Purba Medinipur district, the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum on Saturday lodged a police complaint against the producers in connection with the incident.

Senior forum members, including actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and Santilal Mukherjee, told a press meet outside Regent Park police station that the complaint called for a fair and transparent probe into the tragedy.

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"We want the real truth and exact circumstances behind the incident to come to light," a forum member said. Actor Rituparna Sengupta was also present at the briefing.

Banerjee's wife, Priyanka Sarkar, was also present but did not speak to the media.

"On March 29, during the shooting of television serial 'Bholey Baba Par Karega' at Talsari near Digha, our colleague and forum member, actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, tragically passed away due to an accidental drowning," the forum said in a statement on Friday night.

"In this regard, the forum, on behalf of its members, sought legal advice to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. Accordingly, a formal letter was sent to the production house.... on April 1 seeking clarification," the statement said.

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"However, the response received on April 2 was found to be unsatisfactory and inadequate. Since then, various opinions and concerns have also been expressed on social media regarding the incident," the forum said.

Mukherjee said in light of this, and after further legal consultation, the forum has decided to initiate legal proceedings.

Chatterjee said the forum would consult lawyers to decide the next course of action.

Meanwhile, several members of the Bengali film industry held a procession from Technicians' Studio to Radha Studio, a distance of around 1 km, carrying placards reading 'Justice for Rahul'.

The rally was led by several known faces of the industry, including actor-director Aparna Sen, Anjan Dutt, director Srijit Mukherjee, Kaushik Ganguly, actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee, actor Rudranil Ghosh, actor Riddhi Sen, actor-theatre personality Kaushik Sen, among others.

The rally was supported by technician federation director Swarup Biswas.

Earlier, the makers of 'Bholey Baba Par Karega' had expressed grief over Banerjee’s death and assured that the circumstances surrounding the incident would be examined transparently.

"The entire cast and crew are in profound mourning. We request a few days to gather accounts of those present so that a comprehensive and accurate report can be presented," the producers had said, adding that a representative nominated by the actor’s family or the forum could observe the process.

Police officials said according to eyewitness accounts, Banerjee and a co-actor were filming a dance sequence in knee-deep water when they slipped into an underwater ditch. Both were taken to a hospital in Digha, but Banerjee could not be saved.

Banerjee rose to fame with the 2008 Bengali film 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar', directed by Raj Chakraborty, which starred him opposite Priyanka Sarkar and became a major hit.

Rahul, who had started his career in early 2000, acted in several critically acclaimed Bengali films and TV soaps after the blockbuster success of Chirodini in 2008 and also started hosting a podcast which gained popularity. PTI SUS MNB

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Frequently Asked Questions

What action has the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum taken regarding Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death?

The forum has lodged a police complaint against the producers and is seeking a fair and transparent probe into the actor's accidental drowning.

What were the circumstances of Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death?

The actor tragically passed away due to accidental drowning while filming a dance sequence in knee-deep water for the television serial 'Bholey Baba Par Karega'.

What was the response from the producers of 'Bholey Baba Par Karega'?

The producers expressed grief and assured a transparent examination of the incident, requesting time to gather accounts. They offered for a family or forum representative to observe the process.

How did the Bengali film industry react to the incident?

Many members of the industry participated in a procession from Technicians' Studio to Radha Studio, carrying placards that read 'Justice for Rahul'.

Published at : 04 Apr 2026 08:47 PM (IST)
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Rahul Banerjee
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