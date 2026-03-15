Oscar 2026: Complete Guide To The 98th Academy Awards Before The Big Night

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The countdown to Hollywood’s biggest night has begun. The 98th Academy Awards are set to bring together the film industry’s brightest stars for an evening of glamour, celebration and emotional tributes. From major award announcements to surprise moments on stage, the Oscars remain one of the most anticipated events in global entertainment.

As the ceremony approaches, fans across the world are eager to know when and where they can watch the event, who will host the show, and which celebrities will appear on stage. Here’s a complete guide to everything you should know before the big night.

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Oscars 2026 Date And Time In India

Because of the time difference between the United States and India, viewers in India will catch the ceremony in the early hours of Monday, March 16, 2026.

The live broadcast of the awards will begin at 4:30 AM IST, allowing audiences to follow the winners and major highlights as they unfold in real time.

Before the main event begins, fans can also watch the glamorous arrivals of international celebrities during the red carpet coverage starting around 3:30 AM IST. The red carpet traditionally sets the tone for the evening, showcasing some of the most talked-about fashion moments of the year.

For those unable to watch the ceremony live, a repeat telecast will air later the same day at 9:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch The Oscars 2026 In India

Indian audiences will have several viewing options to catch the prestigious awards ceremony.

On television, the 98th Academy Awards will be aired on Star Movies, Star Movies Select and Colors Infinity.

For viewers who prefer digital platforms, the ceremony will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar, where it can be watched live and later accessed on demand.

Conan O’Brien Returns As Host

Television personality and comedian Conan O’Brien is set to host the Oscars once again after receiving praise for his debut appearance last year.

Known for his sharp wit and improvisational humour, O’Brien has spent months refining his material ahead of the ceremony. While speaking about his preparation process, he said, “I get obsessive. I want to turn it off, but I can’t. That’s not always a fun ride, but that’s the deal. At 62, I understand it. I tell my daughter, ‘You have to know your own owner’s manual.’ I now know the Conan Owner’s Manual.”

His return signals the Academy’s confidence in his ability to keep the ceremony lively and entertaining.

A Star-Studded Line-Up Of Presenters

This year’s ceremony will feature an impressive group of presenters that includes former winners, nominees and even previous hosts.

Among those taking the stage are last year’s acting winners Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña. Other presenters expected to appear during the night include Will Arnett, Javier Bardem, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Kidman, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal, Channing Tatum and Sigourney Weaver.

The ceremony will also feature a special Bridesmaids reunion, bringing together Rose Byrne, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy. Meanwhile, Marvel fans will see Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans reunite on stage.

Discussing the lineup, executive producer Katy Mullan said, “We’re gonna have superstar superheroes, and there is also going to be an extraterrestrial on the stage.”

Performances Set To Light Up The Stage

Unlike the previous year, the ceremony will once again include live performances of selected nominees in the Best Original Song category.

Two nominated songs will be performed live, “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters and “I Lied to You” from Sinners.

The performance of “Golden” will feature singers Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, accompanied by traditional Korean musicians and dancers. Meanwhile, Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq will perform “I Lied To You”, joined by a large group of artists including Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram.

The remaining nominated songs will be introduced through specially produced segments featuring film clips and behind-the-scenes footage, with additional promotion across social media platforms.

Explaining the decision, producers said the approach was designed to keep the ceremony moving smoothly and ensure the show ends on time. They also noted that the selected songs “have played a defining role in their global cultural impact and audience connection this year.”

In addition, the ceremony will include appearances from Josh Groban and the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Emotional Tributes To Hollywood Legends

The Oscars will also honour several legendary figures from the film industry who passed away over the past year.

Actors Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan will reunite on stage to pay tribute to filmmaker Rob Reiner, who directed the beloved film When Harry Met Sally.

Another special moment is expected when Barbra Streisand performs a tribute dedicated to Robert Redford, her co-star from the iconic film The Way We Were.

These tributes are likely to become some of the most emotional highlights of the evening, reminding audiences of the enduring legacy left behind by some of Hollywood’s most celebrated talents.