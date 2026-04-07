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Dhurandhar 2, officially Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has fallen victim to piracy after its release on March 19. Pirated versions of the film are circulating online across several platforms, including YouTube and X (formerly known as Twitter), where some users uploaded low-quality videos of Ranveer Singh’s film. Although the videos were quickly removed after fans alerted the film’s team, the circulation reportedly continued through other channels. The spy-action thriller was also being sold at extremely low prices on messaging platforms. Taking note of the issue, Maharashtra Cyber has registered an FIR against an unidentified individual.

Maharashtra Cyber Cracks Down On Telegram Groups

According to sources familiar with the development, the case has been registered under Section 51 of the Copyright Act. During the preliminary investigation, authorities found out that the film was being distributed through groups created on Telegram, where users could request and obtain the pirated version of the movie.

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Officials from the cyber cell said the individuals operating these groups were charging money to share the film with users who were interested. In many cases, they reportedly charged up to Rs 50 per request.

Sources also revealed that each Telegram group typically had around 100 to 120 members. Many users would join the group solely to download the film and exit immediately after receiving it.

The police said they have so far deleted four to five links associated with the film that were being used to circulate pirated copies across different platforms. Yashasvi Yadav, the head of Maharashtra Cyber, confirmed that a case has been registered and that the investigation is ongoing.

Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released last year. The film received much love from the viewers and shattered a few records at the box office. The first instalment was released only in Hindi and is currently streaming on Netflix.

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To expand its reach in southern markets, the makers released the sequel in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

The sequel continues the story of Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi, following his mission in Pakistan and his transformation into an operative from Balochistan under the identity of Hamza Ali Mazari. The film has reportedly earned over Rs 1,625.72 crore worldwide at the box office. The film will stream on JioHotstar.

(With inputs from Suraj Ojha)