Shah Rukh Khan Snubs Rajinikanth? Jailer 2 Cameo Still Up In The Air

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Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly declined a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2. According to reports, the actor turned down the offer to maintain exclusivity for his upcoming film King, which is expected to release around Christmas this year. SRK was recently seen enjoying the KKR vs PBKS match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata with his daughter and actor Suhana Khan. He was sporting a salt-and-pepper look for his upcoming film, and as expected, fans were head over heels for his new look.

Shah Rukh Khan Snubs Rajinikanth?

A report by Box Office Worldwide stated that Shah Rukh Khan was approached for a special cameo in Rajinikanth’s sequel, but politely declined the offer to focus on promoting and preserving the uniqueness of his role in King.

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A source-based report by Pinkvilla claimed that the makers were eager to bring Shah Rukh Khan on board for a five-day cameo appearance in the film and that the actor was initially open to the idea. “The makers were keen to have Shah Rukh Khan onboard for a 5-day cameo, and he was absolutely open to the idea.”

However, the report added that Khan eventually declined the offer because he is currently sporting a specific look for King. “However, his current focus remains firmly on King, which holds immense importance for him, especially as it marks his daughter Suhana’s big-screen launch.”

The report further noted that King is of utmost importance for Shah Rukh Khan as it will mark the big-screen debut of his daughter Suhana Khan.

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According to the outlet, Shah Rukh Khan conveyed his willingness to be part of the film but requested that the release of Jailer 2 be scheduled after King. The actor reportedly wanted his look in King to remain exclusive to that film. “He has a certain look in King, and he doesn’t want to have the same in any other film before.”

“The makers were looking at an August release, ahead of King in December, and given the differing timelines, both parties mutually and amicably decided to part ways on this cameo,” Pinkvalla further quoted the source as saying.

Jailer 2, King Lead List Of Major Films This Year

Rajinikanth recently confirmed to reporters at Chennai International Airport that the shooting of Jailer 2 has been completed and the film is now in its final stages of post-production. The Tamil action-comedy is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The makers are expected to announce the film’s release date soon. It is a sequel to the 2023 film Jailer.

On the other hand, King is an action-thriller directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film features an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Rani Mukerji.

The film is reportedly made on a Rs 350 crore budget, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24.