Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Granted Bail In Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Case On Rs 5 Lakh Bond

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A court in Delhi has granted bail to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, observing that keeping an accused in jail for an unreasonably long period violates the fundamental right to personal liberty and a speedy trial. In its order, the court noted that continued incarceration without timely progress in the trial goes against the principles of justice. It therefore allowed Chandrashekhar to be released on bail under certain conditions, news agency ANI reported.

The court directed that Chandrashekhar be released after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh along with sureties of the same amount.

ALSO READ| Salman Khan Supports Rajpal Yadav After Saurabh Dwivedi Roasts Him: ‘Dollar Upar Ho Ya Neeche...’

However, the bail comes with several restrictions. The court has barred Chandrashekhar from contacting or influencing any witnesses connected to the case. He has also been asked to provide his current residential address and mobile number to the investigating officer.

Chandrashekhar has also been instructed to surrender his passport and has been prohibited from leaving the country without prior permission from the court.

ALSO READ| Sarke Chunar Row: Director, Singer Submit Written Apology To NCW Over Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt Song

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been under investigation in connection with multiple cases linked to alleged financial fraud and money laundering. The latest court order grants him conditional bail while the legal proceedings in the case continue.