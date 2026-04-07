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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesConman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Granted Bail In Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Case On Rs 5 Lakh Bond

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Granted Bail In Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Case On Rs 5 Lakh Bond

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been granted bail in the money laundering case.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
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A court in Delhi has granted bail to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, observing that keeping an accused in jail for an unreasonably long period violates the fundamental right to personal liberty and a speedy trial. In its order, the court noted that continued incarceration without timely progress in the trial goes against the principles of justice. It therefore allowed Chandrashekhar to be released on bail under certain conditions, news agency ANI reported. 

The court directed that Chandrashekhar be released after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh along with sureties of the same amount.

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However, the bail comes with several restrictions. The court has barred Chandrashekhar from contacting or influencing any witnesses connected to the case. He has also been asked to provide his current residential address and mobile number to the investigating officer.

Chandrashekhar has also been instructed to surrender his passport and has been prohibited from leaving the country without prior permission from the court.

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Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been under investigation in connection with multiple cases linked to alleged financial fraud and money laundering. The latest court order grants him conditional bail while the legal proceedings in the case continue.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Sukesh Chandrashekhar granted bail?

The court granted bail observing that keeping an accused in jail for an unreasonably long period violates the fundamental right to personal liberty and speedy trial.

What conditions were attached to Sukesh Chandrashekhar's bail?

He must furnish a Rs 5 lakh personal bond with sureties, provide his address and contact details, surrender his passport, and cannot leave the country without court permission.

What is the Rs 200 crore case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar about?

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is an alleged conman involved in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

Can Sukesh Chandrashekhar contact witnesses in the case?

No, the court has specifically barred him from contacting or influencing any witnesses connected to the case as a condition of his bail.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
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