Vice President JD Vance indicated that Washington may be close to securing a ceasefire with Iran. He expressed hope that Tehran would respond to ceasefire proposals.
US-Iran Tensions: Vance Hints At Ceasefire As Trump Issues Stark Hormuz Deadline Warning
US VP JD Vance signalled a possible Iran ceasefire as Trump warned of strikes if Hormuz remains shut. Iran’s IRGC threatened retaliation, raising fears of wider conflict and global oil disruption.
US Vice President JD Vance has indicated that Washington may be close to securing a ceasefire with Iran, even as President Donald Trump escalated pressure with a stark warning tied to the Strait of Hormuz deadline.
Vance said the United States had “largely accomplished” its military objectives in Iran and expressed hope that Tehran could respond to ceasefire proposals before Trump’s deadline later tonight.
Trump Issues Stark Warning Over Hormuz
The diplomatic signals came alongside a sharp escalation in rhetoric from the White House. In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned that the US could launch strikes on Iranian power plants and bridges within hours if Tehran fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
He cautioned that the situation could spiral into devastating consequences, suggesting that an entire civilisation could be at risk if tensions continue to rise. Trump also described the moment as a potential turning point in global history.
"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
"However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!" he added.
IRGC Warns of Wider Retaliation
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded with a strong warning, stating it would retaliate if the US targets civilian infrastructure.
The IRGC said any such attack could trigger strikes on critical infrastructure belonging to the US and its allies, particularly oil and gas assets, warning of long-term repercussions. It also suggested that American leadership was underestimating Iran’s military reach and capabilities.
Fears of Wider Conflict Grow
The escalating exchange has heightened concerns of a broader confrontation in West Asia, especially given the strategic significance of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil shipments.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is the US close to a ceasefire with Iran?
What is President Trump's warning regarding the Strait of Hormuz?
President Trump warned that the US could strike Iranian power plants and bridges if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz by a deadline. He described the situation as having potentially devastating consequences.
How has Iran's IRGC responded to the US warnings?
Iran's IRGC warned of retaliation if the US targets civilian infrastructure. They stated such an attack could trigger strikes on US and allied critical infrastructure, particularly oil and gas assets.
Why is the Strait of Hormuz strategically important?
The Strait of Hormuz is a vital route for global oil shipments. Escalating tensions in this region raise concerns of a broader conflict in West Asia.