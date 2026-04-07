US-Iran Tensions: Vance Hints At Ceasefire As Trump Issues Stark Hormuz Deadline Warning

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US Vice President JD Vance has indicated that Washington may be close to securing a ceasefire with Iran, even as President Donald Trump escalated pressure with a stark warning tied to the Strait of Hormuz deadline.

Vance said the United States had “largely accomplished” its military objectives in Iran and expressed hope that Tehran could respond to ceasefire proposals before Trump’s deadline later tonight.

Trump Issues Stark Warning Over Hormuz

The diplomatic signals came alongside a sharp escalation in rhetoric from the White House. In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned that the US could launch strikes on Iranian power plants and bridges within hours if Tehran fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

He cautioned that the situation could spiral into devastating consequences, suggesting that an entire civilisation could be at risk if tensions continue to rise. Trump also described the moment as a potential turning point in global history.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!" he added.

IRGC Warns of Wider Retaliation

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded with a strong warning, stating it would retaliate if the US targets civilian infrastructure.

The IRGC said any such attack could trigger strikes on critical infrastructure belonging to the US and its allies, particularly oil and gas assets, warning of long-term repercussions. It also suggested that American leadership was underestimating Iran’s military reach and capabilities.

Fears of Wider Conflict Grow

The escalating exchange has heightened concerns of a broader confrontation in West Asia, especially given the strategic significance of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil shipments.