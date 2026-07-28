Riteish Deshmukh Takes Yogesh Rawat To Task On Lock Upp Season 2: ‘Main Tumhe Evict Karta Hun’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Riteish Deshmukh confronted Yogesh Rawat for

Yogesh claimed low ratings, fan pressure forced his return.

Riteish evicted Yogesh, asserting show's format is paramount.

Riteish Deshmukh has called out contestant Yogesh Rawat after the latter appeared to suggest that he was “bigger than the show”. In the latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2, the actor-host firmly reminded Yogesh that the reality show does not revolve around any one contestant, before telling him, “Main tumhe evict karta hun.”

Riteish Deshmukh Pulls Up Yogesh Rawat

This came after Yogesh claimed that the show’s ratings dropped following his eviction and that the makers had no option but to bring him back due to overwhelming support from his fans.

A video of the segment from the reality show has since gone viral on social media. In the video, Riteish questions Yogesh, saying, “I was listening from outside. What did you say? ‘No Yogesh, No Lock Upp?’ What do you think - that this show exists because of you?”

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He then repeated Yogesh’s earlier remarks, saying, “Inhone mujhe bahar kiya toh ye khabar leak ho gayi, mere fans ne dhajjiya uda di. Isliye mujhe wapas laya gaya [They evicted me, the news leaked, my fans tore them apart, and that’s why I was brought back].”

Riteish continued, “We all understand what you’re trying to say, and more importantly, the attitude with which you’re saying it. You’re claiming the TRPs dropped. Your exact sequence was: They evicted me, my fans supported me, made it trend, criticised the makers, and they had to bring me back.”

To make his point, Riteish turned to fellow co-host Ram Kapoor and asked him if he could ever be bigger than the show, to which Ram replied with a simple, “No.”

Riteish then questioned Yogesh about his previous eviction. “Who evicted you? Me or Netflix?” When Yogesh responded that it was Dheeraj Dhoopar, Riteish added, “Uske liye task hua tha? Maine decide kiya ki Yogesh ko nikalo? Task hua tha ki nahi? [Was there a task? Did I personally decide to throw you out? Was there a task or not?]”

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The confrontation concluded with Riteish making it clear that no contestant is bigger than the format before declaring, “Main tumhe evict karta hun,” bringing an end to Yogesh’s journey on the show.

Towards the end of the conversation, Riteish asked Yogesh whether he genuinely wanted to leave the show. Yogesh clarified that he was merely thinking aloud and admitted that he would avoid making such statements in the future. Following this, Riteish leaves the jail.

Riteish absolutely tore Yogesh apart. 🔥



This was much needed. He was acting way too oversmart. 🔥#LockUpp2 #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/FIIYBnaKj9 — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) July 27, 2026

About Lock Upp 2

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is the second season of the reality show Lock Upp and is currently streaming on Netflix. Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, who also serve as the show’s jailers, the season premiered on June 27.