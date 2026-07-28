India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRiteish Deshmukh Takes Yogesh Rawat To Task On Lock Upp Season 2: ‘Main Tumhe Evict Karta Hun’

Riteish Deshmukh Takes Yogesh Rawat To Task On Lock Upp Season 2: ‘Main Tumhe Evict Karta Hun’

The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 saw Riteish Deshmukh giving Yogesh Rawat a stern reality check after the contestant’s controversial remarks.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Riteish Deshmukh confronted Yogesh Rawat for
  • Yogesh claimed low ratings, fan pressure forced his return.
  • Riteish evicted Yogesh, asserting show's format is paramount.

Riteish Deshmukh has called out contestant Yogesh Rawat after the latter appeared to suggest that he was “bigger than the show”. In the latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2, the actor-host firmly reminded Yogesh that the reality show does not revolve around any one contestant, before telling him, “Main tumhe evict karta hun.”

Riteish Deshmukh Pulls Up Yogesh Rawat

This came after Yogesh claimed that the show’s ratings dropped following his eviction and that the makers had no option but to bring him back due to overwhelming support from his fans.

A video of the segment from the reality show has since gone viral on social media. In the video, Riteish questions Yogesh, saying, “I was listening from outside. What did you say? ‘No Yogesh, No Lock Upp?’ What do you think - that this show exists because of you?”

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Asks If Protesters Used Women, Children As ‘Human Shields’; Journalist Hits Back

He then repeated Yogesh’s earlier remarks, saying, “Inhone mujhe bahar kiya toh ye khabar leak ho gayi, mere fans ne dhajjiya uda di. Isliye mujhe wapas laya gaya [They evicted me, the news leaked, my fans tore them apart, and that’s why I was brought back].”

Riteish continued, “We all understand what you’re trying to say, and more importantly, the attitude with which you’re saying it. You’re claiming the TRPs dropped. Your exact sequence was: They evicted me, my fans supported me, made it trend, criticised the makers, and they had to bring me back.”

To make his point, Riteish turned to fellow co-host Ram Kapoor and asked him if he could ever be bigger than the show, to which Ram replied with a simple, “No.”

Riteish then questioned Yogesh about his previous eviction. “Who evicted you? Me or Netflix?” When Yogesh responded that it was Dheeraj Dhoopar, Riteish added, “Uske liye task hua tha? Maine decide kiya ki Yogesh ko nikalo? Task hua tha ki nahi? [Was there a task? Did I personally decide to throw you out? Was there a task or not?]”

ALSO READ| ‘India’s Got Latent 2’ Episode 4 Leaked; Raghav Juyal Roasts Munawar Faruqui, Samay Raina Quips About Alia Bhatt

The confrontation concluded with Riteish making it clear that no contestant is bigger than the format before declaring, “Main tumhe evict karta hun,” bringing an end to Yogesh’s journey on the show.

Towards the end of the conversation, Riteish asked Yogesh whether he genuinely wanted to leave the show. Yogesh clarified that he was merely thinking aloud and admitted that he would avoid making such statements in the future. Following this, Riteish leaves the jail. 

About Lock Upp 2

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is the second season of the reality show Lock Upp and is currently streaming on Netflix. Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, who also serve as the show’s jailers, the season premiered on June 27.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Riteish Deshmukh confront Yogesh Rawat?

Riteish confronted Yogesh after he claimed the show's ratings dropped following his eviction, implying he was 'bigger than the show' and his fans forced his return.

What claims did Yogesh Rawat make about his eviction?

Yogesh claimed that Lock Upp's ratings dropped after he was evicted. He suggested makers had to bring him back due to overwhelming support from his fans.

What was the outcome of Riteish Deshmukh's confrontation with Yogesh Rawat?

Riteish firmly told Yogesh that no contestant is bigger than the show. He then stated,

Who hosts Lock Upp Season 2?

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. The second season premiered on June 27 and streams on Netflix.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 28 Jul 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Riteish Deshmukh ENtertainment News Lock Upp 2 Yogesh Rawat
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Riteish Deshmukh Takes Yogesh Rawat To Task On Lock Upp Season 2: ‘Main Tumhe Evict Karta Hun’
Riteish Deshmukh Takes Yogesh Rawat To Task On Lock Upp Season 2: ‘Main Tumhe Evict Karta Hun’
Celebrities
Ariana Grande Files Lawsuit Over Hacking Campaign That Leaked Unreleased Music, Private Content
Ariana Grande Files Lawsuit Over Hacking Campaign That Leaked Unreleased Music, Private Content
Celebrities
Badshah-Isha Rikhi Split Rumours Intensify After Actor Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'I Felt Overwhelmed By Husband's Influence'
Badshah-Isha Rikhi Split Rumours Intensify After Actor Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'I Felt Overwhelmed By Husband's Influence'
Celebrities
WATCH: Jasmin Bhasin Shuts Down Marriage Questions With Witty ‘Will You Pay Catering Bill?’ Reply
WATCH: Jasmin Bhasin Shuts Down Marriage Questions With Witty ‘Will You Pay Catering Bill?’ Reply
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Case Hearing Delayed as CBI Lawyer Fails to Appear in Fast Track Court
Breaking: Viral Girl Riya Ahir Reports Online Threats, Files Complaint With Cyber Crime Police
Political War Over Student Protest: Opposition Targets Government After Bihar AK-47 Firing Row
Student Tragedy: Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide, Re-Exam Scores Mentioned in Note
Political Update: Dharmendra Pradhan Receives Grand Welcome From BJP MPs After Stepping Down as Minister
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget