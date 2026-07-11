Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Rohit Chandel arrested under POCSO Act.

Teenage girl accused actor of repeated distressing phone calls.

Girl further alleged verbal abuse and physical assault.

Police confirm actor and girl previously knew each other.

Television actor Rohit Chandel, who is best known for portraying Dhaval Makwana in Pandya Store and Bajirao in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, has been arrested following allegations involving a 16-year-old girl. According to police, the actor has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a case was registered against him.

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Actor Arrested From Dahisar Residence

According to information received by ABP, Chandel was arrested from his residence in Dahisar on Friday, 10 July, after the complaint was registered. He was subsequently produced before a Special POCSO Court, which remanded him to police custody as the investigation into the case continues.

According to the complaint filed by the teenage girl, who lives in Mumbai's eastern suburbs, the actor allegedly made repeated phone calls to her using both his own mobile number and several other phone numbers. She claimed that the continuous calls caused her significant distress and left her feeling harassed.

The complaint further alleges that on 5 July, Chandel stopped the girl near her residential building, followed her, argued with her, used abusive language, and physically assaulted her.

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Police Say The Accused And The Girl Knew Each Other

According to an ETimes report, police said the accused and the 16-year-old girl were known to each other before the complaint was filed. However, officials have not disclosed the nature of their acquaintance.

Speaking about the case, a police officer said, "Following the complaint, a case was registered and the accused was arrested. Further investigation into the matter is underway."

Authorities have not shared any additional details at this stage, citing the ongoing investigation. The matter is currently under probe, and further updates are awaited.