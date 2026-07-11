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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Pandya Store' Actor Rohit Chandel Arrested Under POCSO Act Over Alleged Harassment Of 16-Year-Old Girl

'Pandya Store' Actor Rohit Chandel Arrested Under POCSO Act Over Alleged Harassment Of 16-Year-Old Girl

Pandya Store actor Rohit Chandel has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl accused him of stalking, harassment and assault. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Rohit Chandel arrested under POCSO Act.
  • Teenage girl accused actor of repeated distressing phone calls.
  • Girl further alleged verbal abuse and physical assault.
  • Police confirm actor and girl previously knew each other.

Television actor Rohit Chandel, who is best known for portraying Dhaval Makwana in Pandya Store and Bajirao in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, has been arrested following allegations involving a 16-year-old girl. According to police, the actor has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a case was registered against him.

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Actor Arrested From Dahisar Residence

According to information received by ABP, Chandel was arrested from his residence in Dahisar on Friday, 10 July, after the complaint was registered. He was subsequently produced before a Special POCSO Court, which remanded him to police custody as the investigation into the case continues.

According to the complaint filed by the teenage girl, who lives in Mumbai's eastern suburbs, the actor allegedly made repeated phone calls to her using both his own mobile number and several other phone numbers. She claimed that the continuous calls caused her significant distress and left her feeling harassed.

The complaint further alleges that on 5 July, Chandel stopped the girl near her residential building, followed her, argued with her, used abusive language, and physically assaulted her.

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Police Say The Accused And The Girl Knew Each Other

According to an ETimes report, police said the accused and the 16-year-old girl were known to each other before the complaint was filed. However, officials have not disclosed the nature of their acquaintance.

Speaking about the case, a police officer said, "Following the complaint, a case was registered and the accused was arrested. Further investigation into the matter is underway."

Authorities have not shared any additional details at this stage, citing the ongoing investigation. The matter is currently under probe, and further updates are awaited.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was actor Rohit Chandel arrested?

Rohit Chandel was arrested following allegations involving a 16-year-old girl. He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a case registered against him.

What are the specific allegations against Rohit Chandel?

The complaint states he made repeated phone calls causing distress to the girl. She also alleged that on July 5, he stopped, followed, argued with, used abusive language, and physically assaulted her.

When and where was Rohit Chandel arrested?

Chandel was arrested from his residence in Dahisar on Friday, July 10. He was subsequently produced before a Special POCSO Court, which remanded him to police custody.

What is the current status of the investigation?

Rohit Chandel has been remanded to police custody, and the investigation is currently underway. Authorities have not disclosed additional details at this stage.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pandya Store Breaking News POCSO Act ABP Live ENtertainment News Rohit Chandel TV Actor Arrested Rohit Chandel Arrested
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